Pune: Seminar On 'Role of Media In Establishing Peace' Held At MIT-WPU | Sourced

MIT World Peace University organised a seminar on the "Role of Media in Establishment of Peace" on the second day of the 10th World Parliament, which focused on science, religion/spirituality, and philosophy. Senior journalists Dr Subrata Roy, Pratibha Chandran, Mohammad Waziuddin, and Munish Sharma, along with media experts Dr Mukesh Sharma, Shefali Vaidya, and Dr Ujjwala Barve, participated. The seminar was presided over by Prof Dr Vishwanath D Karad, Founder President of MIT World Peace University. Prof Dheeraj Singh, Assistant Dean of the Department of Media and Communication, moderated the event.

Pratibha Chandran stressed the need to understand the mindset of journalists reporting from war zones or stressful environments. She acknowledged the many challenges faced by journalists today but also praised their dedication. She cited instances, such as the Mumbai attack or the Badlapur incident, where reporters were careful not to escalate tensions. She also pointed out that many journalists experience internal conflict when covering these sensitive stories, which should not be overlooked.

Shefali Vaidya remarked that the current media landscape seems to have lost the values of traditional journalism, often spreading negativity. She urged journalists to stay impartial and work fairly. When reporting on war or tense situations, they must ensure not to inflame matters further. According to her, journalism should foster unity in society and avoid sowing division. She emphasised that embracing the values of peace journalism will help promote peace.

Dr Ujjwala Barve explained the concept of peace in detail, distinguishing between positive and negative peace. She stressed that the media should focus on promoting positive peace by upholding justice, equality, unity, love, and cooperation. She further added that journalists reporting from conflict zones must approach their work with responsibility and care. Newcomers to the field should adopt peace journalism principles to contribute to global peace.

Dr Mukesh Sharma highlighted the impact of smartphones, which have become a massive source of news, entertainment, and information. He warned that unverified information shared through smartphones could lead to social unrest. He urged people to use social media responsibly and carefully.

Mohammad Waziuddin argued that justice and peace are deeply interconnected. If people are denied justice, it hampers peace. Transparent and swift justice processes, he said, are crucial for establishing peace. He also raised concerns about the increasing influence of entrepreneurs in media ownership, which, according to him, needs immediate attention.

Vinayak Prabhu said that journalism has inherited its legacy from Devarshi Narada, and journalists today must strive to spread peace through newspapers, news channels, and digital platforms. He urged journalists to focus on promoting positive and inspiring stories and to be mindful of what is emphasised in their reporting.

Munish Sharma shared his experiences as a crime reporter and highlighted the importance of peace journalism, particularly through his work in Jammu and Kashmir.

Bishop John Rodrigues of Pune read out a peace message from the Pope at the Vatican and handed a copy of the message to Dr Vishwanath Karad. Karad, in his presidential address, emphasised that journalism with a social conscience can indeed help create peace in the world.

Dheeraj Singh remarked that the world today is divided, with unrest, misinformation, polarisation, and discrimination prevalent. The media, he said, must guide citizens in the right direction. While there are many incidents that provoke unrest, there are also countless inspiring stories that can be brought to light. As journalists, Singh noted, the goal should be to restore peace by promoting positive deeds rather than inciting hatred.