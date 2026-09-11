Pune: Self-Styled Godwoman Monali Vidhate, 4 Others Booked For Extorting Man Over Rituals | Instagram

Pune: Bibwewadi police have registered a case against self-styled spiritual practitioner Monali Vidhate and four others for allegedly cheating a 47-year-old man by promising to resolve his family problems and physical ailments, while allegedly instilling fear of death and collecting money in the name of performing rituals.

The case has been registered against Monali Vidhate, a resident of Sukhsagarnagar near Kamal Paradise in Katraj, her husband Krishna Vidhate, her brother Mayur, Ashok Bankar and Manju Kaur under provisions of the Maharashtra Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act.

According to the police, the complainant, a resident of Tembhurni in Solapur district, came across videos uploaded on Facebook under the name “Guruvarya Monali Aai Vidhate”. The videos allegedly claimed that family problems and other difficulties could be resolved through rituals.

The complainant allegedly came into contact with Vidhate between December 2025 and September 1, 2026. Police said she sent him items including turmeric-kumkum, a thread and a doll, allegedly claiming that these would help address his physical ailments and family-related problems.

He was called to Vidhate’s residence at Sukhsagarnagar on February 17, 2026. Police said the accused allegedly told him that his health and family problems could lead to his death and claimed that they could perform an “utara” ritual to remove the alleged negative effects.

The complainant allegedly paid ₹3,100 and ₹300 for meetings with Vidhate and Bankar. He was subsequently made to pay ₹21,000 in cash and another ₹21,000 online for ritual material and for performing the alleged rituals twice, taking the total amount to ₹45,400.

Read Also 21,555 Applications Received During SIR Claims Period In Pune District

The complainant alleged that the accused abused him, threatened to kill him and continued to frighten him with the possibility of death before allegedly forcing him to pay the money.

After realising that he had allegedly been cheated, the complainant approached the Bibwewadi police and lodged a complaint.