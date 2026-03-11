Pune Sees Surge In Induction Cooktop Sales Amid LPG Supply Concerns | FPJ Photo

Amid growing speculation about a possible shortage of LPG gas cylinders in the market in the upcoming days, residents in Pune have started turning to alternative cooking options. As a result, the demand for electric induction cooktops and compatible utensils has witnessed a noticeable surge across the city over the past few days.

According to shop owners dealing in kitchen appliances, the sale of electric induction stoves has increased significantly in the last three to four days. Many customers are purchasing induction cooktops as a backup option due to uncertainty surrounding the availability of LPG cylinders.

Wholesaler Ravi Kukade in Raviwar Peth, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said along with induction stoves, the demand for induction-compatible utensils such as flat-bottom pans and cookers has also risen sharply. “People are worried after hearing about the shortage of LPG cylinders. Many customers are buying induction cooktops to avoid inconvenience in case gas cylinders become unavailable," he added.

Another shopkeeper, Anand More, highlighted that the sudden spike in demand has led to increased inquiries and quick stock movement in many stores in the utensils market at Raviwar Peth. “Customers who never used induction cooktops earlier are now exploring the option as a precautionary measure. However, the issue is temporary and will be solved soon. We have enough stock of electric appliances. The price of electric induction is the same as it was, according to the variety. However, it could increase if the demand increases.”

The situation comes amid reports of increased LPG bookings and panic among consumers following price hikes and supply concerns in recent days. However, distributors have appealed to citizens not to panic, stating that efforts are being made to maintain an adequate supply.