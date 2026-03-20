Pune Sees Sharp Rise In Drink & Drive Cases; 15,000+ Booked In 3 Years | FPJ

Tightening the grip on drink-and-drive cases, Pune Traffic Police have taken strict action against violators across the city, with a total of 15,175 motorists penalised over the last three years.

According to official data, the number of offenders has seen a sharp year-on-year increase. In 2023, only 562 drivers were booked for drunk driving. However, the figure increased to 5,286 in 2024, followed by 6,070 cases in 2025.

The surge has remained constant in 2026 as well, with 3,257 cases already registered between January 1 and March 17. Notably, the number of cases recorded in just over two months this year is more than five times the total cases registered in 2023, indicating either stricter enforcement, increased violations, or both.

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Manoj Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "Traffic police have intensified regular checking drives, especially during weekends, late-night hours and festive periods. Special blockades and breathalyser tests have been conducted across major junctions and highways to curb the menace of drunk driving."

"In areas like Koregaon Park, Kalyani Nagar, and Bund Garden, we record more violators. This is also because of the existence of more hotels and restaurants in the area. Additionally, some outskirts like Katraj, Fursungi, and Hadapsar are major areas where more violators are usually found," he added.

Speaking on the fines imposed, Patil said in drink-and-drive cases, the court penalises violators according to the seriousness of the case and violation. Normally, it starts with a fine of Rs 10,000 or more.

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Despite continuous awareness campaigns and strict penalties, many motorists continue to violate the law, putting lives at risk. Driving under the influence remains one of the leading causes of fatal road accidents.

The Pune Traffic Police has urged residents to act responsibly and opt for safer alternatives, such as cabs or designated drivers, after consuming alcohol.

With cases already crossing 3,200 in early 2026, the statistics could surpass previous records if stricter compliance is not ensured.