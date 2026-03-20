Pune: Traffic Diversions Announced For Ramzan Eid Namaz At Golibar Maidan | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Traffic Police have announced detailed traffic changes near Golibar Maidan for Ramzan Eid prayers. The arrangements will be implemented on March 20 or March 21, depending on the sighting of the moon, during morning hours.

A large number of people are expected to gather at Golibar Maidan for Eid namaz. To manage the crowd and ensure smooth traffic flow, restrictions will be in place from 6:00 am to 11:30 am.

During this period, traffic at Golibar Maidan Chowk will be completely closed. Vehicles will not be allowed on this stretch and will be diverted through alternate routes.

Vehicles coming from Solapur Road towards Golibar Maidan will be diverted before reaching the chowk. Traffic from Hadapsar and nearby areas will also be redirected to avoid congestion near the prayer venue. Police have planned multiple diversions through internal roads and nearby junctions.

Certain roads in the area will remain closed for all vehicles during the prayer time. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed if required. Commuters are advised to avoid the Golibar Maidan route during the restricted hours.

Parking near the venue will not be allowed. People attending the prayers have been asked to use public transport or park their vehicles at designated places away from the ground.

Traffic police personnel will be deployed at major junctions to guide vehicles and manage the situation. The police have urged citizens to follow instructions and cooperate to avoid inconvenience.

The order has been issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police of the Traffic Department, Himmat Jadhav. Citizens have been requested to plan their travel in advance and use alternate routes during the restrictions.

The traffic department said these measures are necessary to ensure safety and smooth movement during the festival.