Unseasonal Rain Damages Crops in Pune; Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar Orders Immediate Assessment

Unseasonal Rain Damages Crops In Pune District; Deputy CM Sunetra Ajit Pawar Orders Immediate Survey | Sourced

Pune: Unseasonal rain over the past two days has caused heavy damage to crops across Pune district, leaving farmers in distress. Taking note of the situation, Deputy Chief Minister and Guardian Minister of Pune, Sunetra Ajit Pawar, directed officials to carry out immediate damage assessment.

Pawar contacted District Collector Jitendra Dudi over the phone and took detailed information about the losses. She instructed the administration to urgently assess the damage in affected areas.

She said strong winds and rain, along with hail in some places, have caused large-scale losses. Crops like wheat and jowar, which were ready for harvest, have been badly affected. Mango blossoms have fallen due to the rain, and grape orchards have also suffered damage.

Pawar said the administration must act quickly and complete the damage assessment without delay. She stressed that farmers should receive relief at the earliest.

She also directed officials to take all necessary steps to support affected farmers. The administration has been asked to work promptly so that help reaches farmers without delay.

The move comes as farmers across the district struggle to cope with sudden crop losses caused by the unseasonal weather.