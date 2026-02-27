Pune Sees Alarming Trend In House-Breaking Thefts With 2,706 Cases In Five Years | Sourced

A total of 2,706 house-breaking cases have been reported in Pune over the last five years, highlighting the persistent challenge faced by the police in curbing such offences.

Official data shows that 2022 recorded the highest number of cases at 612, marking a sharp rise from 448 cases in 2021 -- an increase of nearly 36 per cent.

Although there was a marginal decline in 2023 with 606 cases, the figures remained significantly high. In 2024, cases dropped to 512, but the trend reversed again in 2025, with 528 cases being registered, indicating a renewed rise in house-breaking incidents.

In a recent case, two accused were arrested from Mohammadwadi in Hadapsar by Kalepadal Police, and stolen ornaments worth Rs 2.83 lakh were recovered.

According to police officials, between January 31 and February 2, 2026, an unidentified person broke open the lock of a closed house belonging to Gangeshwar Yadav at Tarwade Vasti, Mohammadwadi, Hadapsar, and decamped with gold and silver ornaments and cash worth approximately Rs 4 lakh. Following a complaint lodged by Yadav on February 2, a case of house-breaking was registered at Kalepadal Police Station.

Acting on technical analysis conducted by police, a trap was laid and the accused, Vaibhav alias Babya Sanjay Gaikwad and Prashant alias Chikya Bharat Kasbe, both residents of Satenagar, Tarwade Vasti, Pune, were apprehended. Initially, the accused attempted to mislead the police during questioning, but later admitted to committing the crime.

From them, police recovered 15.1 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 2,18,890, 220.6 grams of silver ornaments worth Rs 61,740, and an Oppo mobile phone worth Rs 3,000, totalling Rs 2,83,630 in stolen property.

Meanwhile, police sources stated that house-breaking remains a major concern in the city, with a total of 2,706 house-breaking theft cases reported over the last five years.

According to official data, house-breaking cases year-wise are:

2021 – 448 cases

2022 – 612 cases

2023 – 606 cases

2024 – 512 cases

2025 – 528 cases