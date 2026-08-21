Pune Schools Told To Tighten Food Safety Norms; HFSS Food Banned Within 50 Metres | Sourced

Pune: More than 1,800 school principals from Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Sangli have been sensitised about food safety and nutrition norms for schoolchildren as part of a joint initiative by municipal education departments and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Maharashtra.

The programmes were organised to ensure implementation of the Food Safety and Standards (Safe Food and Balanced Diets for Children in School) Regulations, 2020, and the School Food Safety Compliance Order issued by Food Safety Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on July 28.

In Pune, more than 1,000 principals attended the programme organised on August 18 by the Pune Municipal Corporation Education Department in coordination with the FDA. Officials briefed school authorities about food hygiene, licensing and registration of food suppliers, safe drinking water, maintenance of records and restrictions on foods high in fat, salt and sugar.

Under the new directions, every school canteen, mid-day meal provider, hostel kitchen, tuck shop and other food supplier operating in or supplying food to a school must have a valid FSSAI licence or registration. Schools have also been asked to comply with prescribed hygiene and sanitation standards.

According to the FDA's note, a key provision prohibits the sale, serving, display, distribution or promotion of foods high in saturated fat, trans-fat, added sugar, or sodium within school premises. Advertising, marketing, sale, or free distribution of such HFSS (high fat, sugar and salt) foods to schoolchildren is also prohibited within 50 metres of the school gate in every direction.

The note also stated that the schools have been directed to provide nutritious menus including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses and dairy products, besides safe drinking water. Each school must also appoint a Health and Wellness Ambassador or Nodal Officer and conduct at least four food safety and nutrition awareness programmes every academic year.

The FDA will inspect every school at least twice in an academic year and collect food samples from canteens, mid-day meal kitchens and tuck shops at least once a year. Violations may lead to improvement notices, licensing action, seizure or prosecution under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.