Pune: Schools in Lawle Area to Remain Closed for President Droupadi Murmu's Visit on Sept 3; Drones, Paragliding Banned | File photo

In anticipation of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Pune on September 3, Pune Collector Dr. Suhas Diwase has issued orders for all schools in the Lawle area of the city to remain closed on that day from 7am to 1pm.

The decision aims to ensure smooth and secure arrangements for the high-profile visit and maintain law and order. The closure will help avoid disruptions and facilitate the necessary security measures surrounding the President's visit.

In addition to the school closures, the Pune district administration has banned the flying of drones, paragliders, all types of balloons, and remote-controlled microlight aircraft from midnight on September 3, from 12:10am to 11:59pm.

According to the orders issued by the Pune district collector, the ban will be in place from midnight on September 2 to midnight on September 3. If anyone is found violating the order, strict action will be taken against them, as stated in the order.