Pune: School Buses Without Functional CCTV To Face Action, Safety Panel Warns | FPJ

Pune: School bus operators and schools in Pune have been given three months to comply with mandatory safety rules, with authorities warning that vehicles without required safety measures, including functional CCTV cameras, could face strict action.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Pune district school bus safety committee held at the Pune City Police Commissionerate on Wednesday. Pune Joint Commissioner of Police Sanjay Darade directed schools, transport operators and concerned departments to ensure that safety rules for vehicles carrying schoolchildren are followed on the ground.

Darade said CCTV cameras must be installed and kept functional in every vehicle used for transporting schoolchildren. The system will be checked when vehicles are presented for renewal of their fitness certificates. Vehicles found operating without functional CCTV systems could face enforcement action.

The committee also directed schools and operators to complete police verification and medical checks of drivers, attendants, conductors and other transport staff. Schools will have to maintain records of appointment letters, police verification, training and medical certificates and produce them during inspections.

Special focus on younger and disabled students

For students up to Class 5, every trip must have a female attendant or another designated staff member to provide additional supervision. Operators have also been told to maintain records of students using the buses, including the time they board and leave the vehicle.

Special arrangements must be made for children with disabilities to safely board and get off buses. Where necessary, a teacher, counsellor or parent should also accompany them.

School-level transport committees have been asked to address parents' complaints about bus services, safety, and fares. They will also have to submit reports to the district committee every three months.

Permits may be suspended

Authorities have warned that school bus permits could be suspended or cancelled if operators fail to meet the prescribed safety requirements. Operators have also been asked to enter into standard agreements with schools or parents and maintain a list of students being transported.

The meeting also reviewed the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles (Regulations for School Buses) Rules, 2011, along with the additional safety provisions introduced by the state government on July 16, 2026.

The Regional Transport Authority will decide fares for school buses and vans. Once fixed, operators will not be allowed to charge more than 10% above or below the prescribed minimum fare.

Inspections to be intensified

The police and transport departments will conduct special inspection drives to check school vehicles and take action against violations. The education department will also verify whether schools have formed mandatory transport committees.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Swapnil Bhosale said the focus would be on actual implementation rather than completing paperwork alone. He said schools and operators must complete CCTV installation, documentation, police verification, medical and eye examinations and other safety requirements within the given period.

Police verification applications for school transport staff will be submitted online, with the process expected to be completed within seven working days. Drivers and assistants will also be required to undergo eye and medical examinations.

Darade directed the police, transport and education departments to coordinate closely with schools and conduct regular reviews to ensure that children are transported safely and that all school vehicles comply with the prescribed rules.