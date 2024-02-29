Pune School Brawl: Students Engage in Street Fight, Resulting in Injuries and Legal Action |

Pune: Schoolchildren were involved in a street fight in front of a reputed school in Pune on Wednesday. 5 to 6 children got into a physical altercation, which led to three children getting injured. They are undergoing treatment.

The fight occurred between the students studying in 9th and 10th grades. It all began on February 27 when one group of students threw some water balloons at the other group for fun. The latter was enraged, leading to a minor dispute. However, the next day, on February 28, it escalated, and after school hours, both groups attacked each other.

According to police information, this incident took place on Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 in front of the school, where five to six school children engaged in physical altercation. Local citizens noticed this and promptly informed the police. Children involved are aged 15 to 16. The incident was reported to Khadak police station. The police have registered cross-complaints and filed the case.

The first complaint is lodged by a 16-year-old boy against three minor school boys. According to the complainant, in an old rivalry, three school students blocked their way and began beating them. When two other friends attempted to intervene and resolve the conflict, they too were attacked.

A 15-year-old boy has filed the second complaint against four individuals, two of whom are adults and two minors. According to the complainant, two minor school boys from the same school initiated an argument two days prior to the dispute over a trivial matter. They then called local troublemakers and confronted the complainant. Despite attempts to deescalate the situation, the accused, identified as Aadil Shaikh (age 20) and Azar Sharif (age 23), assaulted the complainant with an iron rod, resulting in injuries to his head and body.

Senior Police Inspector Ravindra Gaikwad registered cases under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by a dangerous weapon), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 504 (intentional insult) against both groups. The police are currently investigating the case.