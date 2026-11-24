Pune: Savarkar’s Grandnephew Sends Legal Notice To Sonia Gandhi Over Memoir References | AI

Pune: Vinayak Damodar Savarkar’s grandnephew Satyaki Savarkar has served a legal notice on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi over allegedly historically inaccurate and defamatory references to the Hindutva ideologue in her recently published memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

The notice seeks an unconditional written apology, a public clarification and corrections to two disputed passages in the book, giving Gandhi 15 days from receipt of the notice to comply, failing which Satyaki has warned that he will initiate legal proceedings before the Pune District Court.

The notice, issued through advocate Sangram Kolhatkar on behalf of Satyaki, objects to statements on pages 201 and 443 of the memoir, which HarperCollins Publishers India published on Nov 10. It describes the references as “factually inaccurate, historically misleading, distorted and prejudicial” to Savarkar’s reputation and legacy.

On page 201, the book states, “While Congress freedom fighters were enduring assaults and imprisonment at the hands of the British rulers, senior ideologues of the RSS like Vinayak Damodar Savarkar were writing mercy petitions to their colonial masters, and their members were colluding with the British authorities as informers.” Challenging this portrayal, the notice argues that the passage creates an impression that Savarkar informed against fellow freedom fighters or collaborated with the British authorities against them.

Satyaki has maintained that Savarkar’s petitions and political activities must be viewed in the context of his prolonged imprisonment and the hardships he endured under British rule, including his incarceration in the Cellular Jail in the Andaman Islands.

The second objection concerns the description on page 443, which characterises Savarkar’s political and ideological vision as one in which “Hindus are supreme”. The memoir also links this outlook to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and organisations collectively known as the Sangh Parivar. The notice argues that this characterisation oversimplifies Savarkar’s political philosophy and misrepresents his ideology without adequately considering the historical and intellectual context of his writings and speeches.

Kolhatkar said, “In Sonia Gandhi’s book, on pages 201 and 443, incorrect information has been presented about Veer Savarkar. Satyaki Savarkar maintains that these statements amount to the defamation of his ancestor, Veer Savarkar.” He said the notice calls upon Gandhi to provide evidence substantiating the claims. “Satyaki Savarkar has granted her a 15-day window; if she fails to respond, he intends to file a petition against her in the Pune District Court,” Kolhatkar said. He added that the legal team was examining whether provisions beyond defamation could also apply.

To substantiate his objections, Satyaki has cited actions during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s tenure, including the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp honouring Savarkar, her personal contribution of ₹11,000 towards the Swatantryaveer Savarkar Rashtriya Smarak and a biographical documentary commissioned by the Films Division in 1983 to mark his birth centenary. The notice also refers to the recognition of activists imprisoned during the Bhaganagar (Hyderabad) Unarmed Resistance Movement led by Savarkar as freedom fighters.

Apart from an apology and public clarification, the notice asks Sonia Gandhi to substantiate the disputed claims with authentic historical material or acknowledge and correct the alleged inaccuracies. It also seeks intervention by HarperCollins Publishers India to “correct, suitably qualify or withdraw” the objectionable passages from subsequent editions, reprints and electronic versions of the memoir.

The notice warns that failure to comply within 15 days could result in appropriate legal proceedings before a competent court or authority.