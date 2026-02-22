Pune: Sant Nirankari Mission Conducts Mega Cleanliness Drive At 42 Locations Including Mula-Mutha River | Sourced

Pune: In a significant step towards water conservation and environmental awareness, Sant Nirankari Mission organised a large-scale cleanliness drive across Pune under its ‘Project Amrit’ initiative.

The fourth phase of the ‘Swachh Jal, Swachh Mann’ (Clean Water, Clean Mind) campaign was conducted simultaneously across India on Sunday, February 22, from 8 am to 11 am, under the guidance of Sudiksha Ji Maharaj and Ramit Ji.

As part of the initiative, cleanliness drives were carried out at 42 locations across Pune district, covering major rivers including Indrayani, Mula, Mutha, Bhima, Bhama, Ghodnadi, Pavana, Velu, Kukadi, Meena, Karha, Mandvi and Anandi, along with several lakes within the city. A massive riverbank cleaning drive was also undertaken at various ghats of the Mula-Mutha river.

Providing details about the campaign, Nandkumar Zambare from Sant Nirankari Mandal stated that the initiative was conducted simultaneously at more than 1,600 locations across the country, including 42 sites in Pune.

The primary objective of the campaign was to create awareness that water is not merely a resource but the very basis of life and a precious gift of nature that must be preserved. The Mission launched ‘Project Amrit’ in 2023 with the support of the Ministry of Culture, inspired by the teachings of Baba Hardev Singh Ji.

The initiative aims to encourage citizens to adopt water conservation not just as a one-day activity but as a way of life rooted in values and service, fostering a cleaner environment and a more responsible society.

Following the cleanliness drive, a large spiritual congregation (satsang) was also organised at the same locations, emphasising the importance of internal purity along with external cleanliness through spiritual awareness.

