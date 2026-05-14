Pune: Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi To Begin Ashadhi Wari Journey From Alandi On July 8 – Here's The Full Schedule | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Palkhi procession of Shri Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj will begin its annual journey to Pandharpur from Alandi on July 8 for the Ashadhi Wari. The procession will leave the Samadhi temple at around 3 pm in the presence of lakhs of devotees.

The traditional stay of the Palkhi in Pune will continue at Bhavani Peth on July 9 and 10. The decision was confirmed after the Pune district administration gave a written assurance about providing necessary facilities and improving crowd management arrangements at the site.

Schedule Announced…

The schedule of this year’s Palkhi ceremony was announced during a press conference held at the Bhakta Niwas of the Alandi Devasthan on Wednesday. Palkhi Ceremony Chief Adv. Rajendra Umap shared details of the route and arrangements. Chief Trustee Dr Bhavarth Dekhane; trustee Chaitanya Maharaj Londhe; Palkhi ceremony owner Rajendra Arphalkar; Adv. Rohini Pawar; Bhau Maharaj Fursungikar; manager Mauli Veer; and members of the Dindi community were also present.

For the past two months, discussions have been going on over shifting the Pune halt due to a lack of space and poor civic facilities at Bhavani Peth. However, District Collector Jitendra Dudi assured the Devasthan in writing that proper arrangements would be made. The administration also informed the temple trust that encroachments around the Vithoba temple premises had been removed to create more open space.

Palkhi To Leave Pune On July 10

Officials are also considering acquiring three private properties near the temple to improve crowd movement and increase available space for devotees during their stay.

After leaving Pune, the Palkhi will stay at Saswad on July 11 and 12, Jejuri on July 13, and Valhe on July 14. On July 15, the traditional Nira River bath will take place before the procession halts at Lonand.

The first vertical ringan ceremony will be held at Chandobacha Limb on July 16, before the stay at Taradgaon. The procession will then move to Phaltan on July 17, Barad on July 18, and Natepute on July 19.

The first circular ringan will take place at Purandawade on July 20, before the stay at Malshiras. The second circular run at Khudus Phata will be held on July 21, before the halt at Velapur.

On July 22, the third circular ringan at Thakur Buva’s Samadhi and the first meeting with Sant Sopandev Maharaj’s Palkhi will take place before the stay at Bhandishegaon. The second vertical ringan and fourth circular ringan near Bajirao’s well will be held on July 23, before the halt at Wakhari.

Read Also Tradition vs Change: Dispute Over Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Halt Shift In Pune

Palkhi To Arrive In Pandharpur On July 24…

The Palkhi will arrive in Pandharpur on July 24 after the aarti near the Paduka and the third vertical ringan ceremony. The Ashadhi Ekadashi celebration will take place in Pandharpur on July 25.

The return journey will begin after the procession stays in Pandharpur till July 28. On July 29, devotees will participate in the Chandrabhaga river bath, Gopalpur Kala, and the meeting with Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini before the return journey to Alandi starts.

During the return trip, the Palkhi will halt at Wakhari on July 29, Velapur on July 30, Natepute on July 31, and Phaltan on August 1. The procession will stay at Padegaon on August 2; Valhe on August 3, after the Nira bath; and Saswad on August 4.

The Palkhi will reach Hadapsar on August 5 and Bhavani Peth in Pune on August 6. It will remain in Pune on August 7 before leaving for Alandi on August 8. The traditional Nagar Pradakshina of the Palkhi will take place in Alandi on August 9.

Adv. Rajendra Umap said the district administration’s assurance and the support from Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol, MLA Hemant Rasane, and local authorities helped in keeping the Pune halt at its traditional location in Bhavani Peth.