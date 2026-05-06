Pune: Ban On Loudspeakers, Paper Bombs Along Ashadhi Wari Route Discussed | Sourced

A demand has been raised to ban loudspeakers along the traditional palkhi routes during the upcoming Ashadhi Wari, amid concerns that they disturb the spiritual atmosphere of the pilgrimage.

The palkhi representatives stated that loudspeakers are often installed by political parties and local organisations to welcome the palkhi. These are used to play songs and raise slogans, which disrupt the devotional bhajans and abhangas sung by the warkaris. Trustees of the palkhi have therefore urged authorities to ban such speakers along the route to preserve the sanctity of the procession.

Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure acknowledged the issue and said that a suitable solution would be found through awareness and coordination with the concerned groups.

A review meeting was held on Tuesday to assess Pune's preparedness for the upcoming palkhi ceremony. The meeting was attended by municipal officials, administrative officers, senior police personnel, and trustees of the event. Following the meeting, the mayor instructed that the entire stretch of the Palkhi Marg be kept clean and that adequate drinking water facilities be ensured for devotees. She also directed that toilets be installed at multiple locations and maintained regularly, and that necessary arrangements be made at halting points.

The mayor emphasised the need to complete urgent road repairs along the arrival and departure routes of the palkhi. She also instructed that a height barrier be installed in the Bopodi area through the Public Works Department and that measures be taken to reduce the long waiting time near Holkar Bridge during the palkhi’s arrival.

Authorities are also considering a ban on paper bombs along the Wari route, citing inconvenience to devotees and local residents.

Nagpure clarified that there has been no request from the palkhi organisers to change the route. She added that the halt duration in the Bopodi and Khadki areas will be limited to 15 minutes.

Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and other senior officials were present at the meeting to ensure coordinated planning and smooth execution of the event.