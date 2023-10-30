Pune: Sandalwood Tree Stolen From Aundh Road Society; See Pics |

In a recent incident, thieves targeted Landmark Society on Aundh Road, Khadki, and felled a sandalwood tree. The complaint was registered by Mahesh Vaidya, a 56-year-old resident of the society, at the Khadki Police Station. Under the cover of night, the culprits struck, causing the tree to fall and inadvertently damage a parked car's glass within the society.

This incident is part of a disconcerting trend in Pune, marked by a surge in sandalwood tree thefts. Thieves have been infiltrating various properties, including societies, educational institutions, and government offices, in pursuit of these valuable trees. Just a month ago, another society in Kothrud fell victim to a similar crime, where thieves had threatened the caretaker before cutting down a sandalwood tree.

According to residents, CCTV footage suggests that the culprits arrived in a white car, parking it near a transformer. Although the police received multiple calls, their response was hindered by the lack of an exact location, leading to further damage as the tree fell on the parked car.

Alarmed residents of the society disclosed that previous thefts of a similar nature have taken place. They noted that this time, the thieves employed a noisy diesel-powered saw, a departure from their previous methods. Despite the unfortunate incident, residents expressed relief that no harm befell the guards.

In response to these incidents, residents of the society, as well as neighbouring societies, had already planned to install barricades at their entrances, having anticipated such thefts due to the suspicious activities of the thieves in the area. Presently, the residents are actively collaborating with the Khadki Police in conducting a thorough investigation and gathering additional evidence from nearby CCTV cameras.

