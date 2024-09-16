 Pune Rural Police To Set Up Special Unit For Women & Children’s Complaints
HomePunePune Rural Police To Set Up Special Unit For Women & Children’s Complaints

A meeting was held at the Daund police station where the announcement was made

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
Pune Rural Police To Set Up Special Unit For Women & Children’s Complaints | File Photo

Pune Rural Police is set to establish dedicated units at police stations to address complaints related to women and children, aimed at providing a safer and more comfortable environment for them to report crimes. The first such unit will be set up at the Daund police station, according to Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Pankaj Deshmukh.

The dedicated new units will specifically handle complaints related to crimes against women and children, ensuring security for them. SP Deshmukh highlighted that many women and children are often reluctant to report crimes at police stations due to the presence of large crowds and other citizens. “The first such unit will be established in Daund, and depending on the need, we will increase the number of female officers,” Deshmukh said.

article-image

A meeting was held at the Daund police station where the announcement was made.

Also, it was announced that proposals will be sent for installing CCTV cameras in key areas of Daund City to improve safety measures.

The meeting was attended by senior officials, including Additional Superintendent of Police for Baramati Division Ganesh Biradar, Daund's Deputy Superintendent Bapurao Dadas, and Inspector Santosh Doke.

article-image

During the meeting, SP Deshmukh also outlined other initiatives, including activating a Nirbhaya Squad to prevent harassment in Daund and the appointment of a female Assistant Police Inspector to lead the Nirbhaya Squad—deployment of additional personnel for traffic regulation in Daund City and a crackdown on illegal liquor sales. Increased efforts to curb the rising number of thefts are on the list of actions to be taken.

