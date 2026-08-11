Pune: Rural Police Launch Anti-Drug Campaign, Focus On Youth Awareness And Rehabilitation |

Pune: The Pune Rural Police have launched a drug de-addiction and awareness campaign titled “The Courage to Say No to Drugs” under the guidance of Ranjan Kumar Sharma, Special Inspector General of Police, Kolhapur Range.

The campaign aims to create awareness about the harmful effects of drug and substance addiction on individuals, families and society. As part of the initiative, people struggling with addiction, individuals involved in the illegal sale of narcotics and other addictive substances, NGOs and social organisations were brought together for counselling, guidance and discussions on rehabilitation.

Police officials said that despite repeated criminal cases being registered against those involved in the illegal sale of narcotics, tobacco products, gutka, cigarettes and liquor, some continue to engage in such activities. The campaign will focus on helping such individuals move away from illegal businesses by providing them with guidance, employment opportunities and vocational training so that they and their families can lead a stable life.

The campaign will also focus on students and young people, who are increasingly vulnerable to substance abuse. Officials highlighted that addiction can adversely affect physical and mental health and can also lead to family disputes, financial losses, social problems and an increased risk of criminal activities.

Special awareness programmes will be conducted to encourage youngsters to stay away from drugs and instead focus on education, sports, skill development and other constructive activities. Awareness initiatives concerning women's safety and cybercrime will also be undertaken as part of the campaign.

Sharma said that by August 15, awareness programmes on drugs, cybercrime, traffic safety and crimes against women would be conducted in schools and colleges across every district of the Kolhapur Range. Following this, live programmes will also be organised in each district.

The police also plan to help people involved in the illegal liquor trade move towards alternative livelihoods. NGOs will assist in preparing rehabilitation and employment plans, including vocational training and guidance for securing jobs.

Calling for greater community participation, Sharma urged parents, teachers, social organisations, villagers and citizens to actively participate in the campaign and work towards creating an addiction-free environment in their respective areas.

Officials stressed that people struggling with addiction should not merely be blamed or isolated, but should instead be provided with proper counselling, guidance and rehabilitation. The campaign seeks to promote the message Say No to Addiction, Say Yes to a Healthy Life”, with the broader objective of building addiction-free families and a safer society.

Senior police officials, medical professionals, counsellors, representatives of NGOs, rehabilitation centres and social organisations attended the awareness programme. Among those present were Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill, Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Shubham Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Avinash Shilimkar and representatives of various de-addiction and rehabilitation organisations.