Pune Rural Abortion Racket: Gynaecologist Arrested, Woman Doctor Absconding | Representational Image | Pixabay

Police have arrested a gynaecologist and launched a search for a woman doctor after uncovering alleged irregularities in abortion procedures at a private hospital in Kedgaon. The action follows an inspection that reportedly revealed violations of provisions under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act and other applicable laws.

The case was registered by Yavat Police on the complaint of Dr Sachin Vitthal Gujar, Medical Superintendent of the Sub-District Hospital in Daund. The accused, Dr Swati Lawangare, a BHMS practitioner from Daund, and Dr Tukaram Yashwant Mote, a gynaecologist from Uruli Kanchan, have been booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971.

While Dr Mote was arrested on Sunday, Dr Lawangare is absconding, and efforts are underway to trace her.

According to police, the alleged offences took place at Lawangare Maternity and Infertility Hospital in Kedgaon, owned by Dr Lawangare. The case came to light after a district-level committee inspected the facility on June 6 and reviewed records pertaining to abortion procedures performed there.

Police examining registers, consent forms, admission records, and MTP-related documents reportedly found several discrepancies. During the inspection, eight MTP kits were also seized from the hospital.

Police said the inquiry indicated that some abortion procedures may have been conducted without complying with mandatory legal requirements and documentation norms.

Bapurao Dadas, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Daund Division, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that so far three arrests have been made, and the fourth accused, Dr Swati Lawangare, is on the run before the case was registered at Yavat Police Station. "As per the initial investigation, it seems she was aware that she could face trouble and accordingly left the place. It is very difficult to ascertain the exact number of abortions performed by these accused doctors. Financial transactions are also limited, as they are mostly operated in cash," he said.

"Although the hospital was registered as an approved MTP centre, the procedures under scrutiny were allegedly performed by a person not authorised under the law to carry out medical terminations of pregnancy. This person, named Annasaheb Giri, has already been arrested. Further matter is under investigation, and the remaining involved individuals are expected to be arrested and face legal consequences," he added.