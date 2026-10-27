Pune RTO Warns Private Bus Operators Against Overcharging Ahead Of Diwali | Anand Chaini

Pune: The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has warned private bus operators against charging passengers fares exceeding the government-prescribed limits during the Diwali festival. Operators found violating the rules will face action under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and relevant regulations, said Regional Transport Officer Archana Gaikwad.

With passenger numbers rising during the festive season, complaints of private bus operators charging exorbitant fares are common. To prevent the exploitation of passengers, the Pune RTO held a meeting with representatives of private bus operators to discuss measures to curb overcharging and ensure road safety.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Regional Transport Officer Swapnil Bhosale, probationary Assistant Regional Transport Officers Rahul Fasale and Rohit Arsul, and 26 representatives of the private bus operators’ association.

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According to a government resolution issued on April 20, 2018, private bus operators are required to charge fares within the prescribed limits. The RTO will keep a special watch for violations during the Diwali period and take action against operators found collecting excess fares.

Apart from fare regulation, the transport department has also emphasised compliance with road safety norms during the festive rush. Bus drivers have been instructed not to drive under the influence of alcohol or use mobile phones while driving. They must follow safety regulations, ensure passenger safety and carry all valid vehicle-related documents.

The RTO has urged passengers to report instances of overcharging and other violations through its WhatsApp helpline at 8275330209.

Complainants have been asked to provide their name, mobile phone number and a photograph of their ticket when submitting complaints. The transport office has appealed to passengers to report violations promptly so that action can be taken against errant private bus operators.