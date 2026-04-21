Pune RTO Slaps ₹16.34 Lakh Fine On PMPML Buses For Traffic Violations In 2 Years | Ankit Shukla

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses have been fined ₹16.34 lakh for breaking traffic rules between 2023 and 2025. This amount is only from the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The fines collected by traffic police are still not revealed, which means the total could be even higher.

Official figures reveal that PMPML buses were issued 2,211 challans between 2023 and 2025, amounting to ₹16.34 lakh in penalties by the RTO alone. In 2023, 601 violations led to fines of ₹3.55 lakh. The number surged to 908 cases in 2024, reflecting a worrying spike in rule-breaking. Although 2025 saw a slight dip in violations to 702, the fine amount jumped sharply to ₹7.76 lakh, indicating more serious or repeated offences.

Just the tip of the iceberg

Transport activists say this pattern points to a systemic failure in enforcing discipline among PMPML drivers. Frequent violations such as over speeding, signal jumping, and reckless lane changes not only violate the law but also put thousands of daily commuters at risk.

₹16 lakh in penalties is just the tip of the iceberg. What has surfaced so far reflects only fines imposed by the RTO, while the traffic police’s data on violations by PMPML buses remains undisclosed, hinting that the actual scale of offences could be far higher, activists add.

Despite repeated penalties, there appears to be little deterrence. Questions are now being raised about internal monitoring, driver training, and whether PMPML is doing enough to ensure compliance with traffic norms.

Strictly instructed to follow the traffic norms

Kishore Chavan, Public Relations Officer of PMPML, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The drivers and conductors have been strictly instructed to follow the traffic norms. We have also taken action against the violators after the complaints were received."

Meanwhile, commuters have complained about the rash driving by PMPML drivers.

Shantanu Ghise, a regular commuter from Shewalewadi, said, "Signal jumping by PMPML drivers is very common. We have seen it many times."

Another commuter, Vikram Shinde, highlighted, "Drivers who operate electric buses are always found to be engaged in speeding as they accelerate quickly without any noise. The management should take a weekly follow-up of the complaints, and accordingly, directions should be given to them. Passengers and pedestrian safety should be a priority."