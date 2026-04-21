Pune: ‘Give Sunetra Pawar The Same Love You Gave To Ajit Pawar’, Jay Pawar Appeals To Baramati Voters | Sourced

Pune: Late Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar’s son Jay Pawar turned emotional at the concluding campaign rally for the Baramati by-election on Tuesday, recalling Ajit Pawar and urging voters to support Sunetra Pawar with a strong mandate.

Addressing the gathering, Jay Pawar said he still remembers the daily calls from his father during election tours. “Every night when our tours ended, Dada would call me and ask how the day went. That voice is no longer here,” he said. He added that he can still hear his father’s words encouraging him to stay strong and keep fighting.

He said this was the first time he was campaigning without Ajit Pawar’s presence. “The last time I spoke at a concluding rally, Dada was there. That became my first and last rally with him,” he said. Calling the campaign personal, he said he was not just canvassing for votes but meeting his “Baramati family” and listening to their concerns.

Jay Pawar said Ajit Pawar never believed in caste-based politics and always worked by taking everyone along. He added that the late leader left behind a strong legacy across Maharashtra and a deep connection with the people of Baramati.

Referring to the by-election, he said an unopposed victory would have been a true tribute to his father, but that did not happen. He urged voters to now ensure a decisive win. “We have taken a pledge to fulfil Dada’s unfinished dreams. On April 23, Sunetra Pawar must win with a huge margin,” he said.

In an emotional appeal, he asked people to extend the same love they had for Ajit Pawar to Sunetra Pawar. “Just as you loved Dada, give that same love to her. Baramatikars, I love you too,” he said.

The rally marked the end of campaigning for the April 23 by-election, which is being closely watched across Maharashtra due to the legacy associated with the Pawar family.