Pune RTO Recovers ₹8.83 Crore From Traffic Violators Between April & July | Anand Chaini

Pune: The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has intensified action against motorists violating traffic rules, collecting ₹8.83 crore in fines between April and July through enforcement drives and recovery of pending e-challans.

During the four-month period, RTO flying squads issued 22,370 e-challans as part of a drive aimed at curbing traffic violations and improving compliance with road safety regulations. The department had set a target of collecting ₹10 crore during the period.

The enforcement drive focused not only on issuing fresh challans but also on recovering fines from pending e-challans and outstanding dues.

April recorded the highest number of e-challans, with 15,412 challans issued and ₹2.89 crore collected in fines. This was followed by 2,211 challans in May, 1,249 in June and 2,798 in July. Despite fewer challans being issued in July compared with April, the department collected around ₹2.13 crore during the month.

According to RTO data, approximately ₹3.69 crore was recovered from pending e-challans during the four-month period. A further ₹19.04 lakh was collected towards outstanding fines. Together with fines generated through enforcement action, the department’s total recovery stood at ₹8.83 crore.

Deputy Regional Transport Officer Swapnil Bhosale said flying squads had been tasked with taking action against motorists violating traffic regulations and recovering fines. He added that increased use of e-challans had made enforcement more systematic and transparent.

The RTO said the primary objective of the enforcement drive was to promote discipline among motorists and improve compliance with traffic regulations.