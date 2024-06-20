 Pune: RPF Jawan Returns Lost Bag With Laptop, Mobile, Cash To Owner
The passenger extended heartfelt thanks to the railway administration for the prompt and honest handling of the situation

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
Pune: RPF Jawan Returns Lost Bag With Laptop, Mobile, Cash To Owner

RPF Jawan Sunil Jadhav, on duty at Malvali Station on Tuesday, noticed an unattended bag on platform no. 1 during routine patrolling. Acting swiftly, he safely transferred the bag to the RPF's Talegaon office for security checks. Upon inspection, it was found to contain a laptop, a mobile phone, ₹260 in cash, and other personal documents belonging to the owner.

Shortly thereafter, a passenger approached the Talegaon office and reported having mistakenly left his bag at Malvali Station. Assistant Sub Inspector Bhalerao facilitated the return of the bag along with its contents to the owner after verification and necessary procedural formalities. The passenger expressed immense relief and gratitude upon receiving his belongings back safely.

Divisional Railway Manager Indu Dubey, Additional Divisional Railway Manager Brijesh Kumar Singh, and Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (RPF) Priyanka Sharma commended the staff for their exemplary honesty and dedication.

