Pune: Rohidas More Honoured With ‘Nirman Ratna 2025’, Donates ₹1.11 Lakh Prize For Workers’ Education | Sourced

Pune: Civil engineers, architects and construction professionals have a crucial role in shaping the nation’s infrastructure, said Dr Rajendra Dahale, Special Inspector General of Police, Crime Investigation Department, stressing the need to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies to enhance quality and safety in the construction sector.

He was speaking at the 29th edition of the ‘BAI–BG Shirke Well Built Structure Competition 2025’, organised by the Builders Association of India (BAI), Pune Centre, in association with B. G. Shirke Construction Technology Pvt. Ltd. The awards ceremony was held at Sheraton Grand Hotel, Pune.

Among those present were former All India BAI president R. Radhakrishnan, R. B. Suryavanshi of BG Shirke, BAI Maharashtra President Jagannath Jadhav, BAI Pune Centre Chairman Ajay Gujar, WBSC Chairman Sunil Mate, Vice Chairman Mahesh Maydeo & Rajaram Hazare, Secretary C. H. Ratlani and Treasurer Mahesh Rathi.

This year’s BAI–Padmashri BG Shirke Lifetime Achievement Award (Nirman Ratna 2025) was conferred on Rohidas alias Dadasaheb More, founder of Universal Group. The award comprised a traditional Puneri pagdi, shawl, memento, citation and a cash prize of Rs 1.11 lakh. More donated the prize money to BAI to support the education of workers’ children.

Speaking after receiving the honour, More said major infrastructure projects such as metro networks, the Samruddhi Mahamarg and the Atal Setu are accelerating development across the country. He emphasised the need to focus on quality, affordability and indigenous technologies, along with import substitution. “Completing projects on time without compromising on quality gives the greatest satisfaction,” he said, dedicating the award to his parents and family.

Dahale lauded the high standards of residential, bridge, and industrial projects showcased in the competition. Recalling his tenure with CIDCO between 1989 and 1992, he said India is currently witnessing the rapid expansion of highways, airports and large industrial corridors, offering young engineers significant opportunities to demonstrate their capabilities. Competitions such as these encourage innovation and diversity in the construction sector, he added.

In his introductory remarks, Ajay Gujar outlined the objectives behind organising the competition, noting that it has been held consistently for 29 years across 16 categories, including residential complexes, commercial buildings, bridges, flyovers and industrial projects.

R Radhakrishnan commended the efforts of the BAI Pune Centre in recognising excellence in the construction industry. The event was anchored by Ekkta Kapoor and Sanjay Apte, while CH Ratlani proposed the vote of thanks.

Award winners of WSBC

In the residential category, awards were presented to Shivalaya Construction, Shri Om Construction, Kamakshi Constructions, Nirman Developers and Pride Builders LLP. Tejas Infra Tech, Bhate & Raje Constructions Pvt Ltd and Kangralkar Infrastructure were honoured in the commercial category, while Scon Projects and Ratilal Bhagwandas were recognised in the industrial segment.

T & T Infra Ltd and Sumedha Infraprojects Pvt Ltd received awards in infrastructure development, and Wescon Engineers Ltd, S S Sathe Infra Pvt Ltd and A P Associates were recognised for government projects. Millennium Engineers and Contractors Ltd was awarded in the ‘Work up to Bare Shell’ category, while Sugam Constructions and Design Building Workshop, Pune, were honoured in landscape development. Rajpath Infra received a special felicitation for entering the Guinness World Records.