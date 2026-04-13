Pune: Road Blockades For Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations Disrupt Sinhagad Road Traffic - VIDEO | FPJ Photo

Severe traffic congestion was witnessed on Sinhagad Road on Monday morning as large-scale preparations for Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti disrupted vehicular movement between Dandekar Bridge and Rajaram Flyover. Commuters were left stranded for long durations as decorative structures, DJ setups and lighting installations occupied significant portions of the road.

According to local residents and daily commuters, one side of the road has been partially blocked since early morning due to the installation of celebration infrastructure. The congestion intensified during peak hours, leading to a complete traffic slowdown in both directions.

Authorities have allowed local organisers to set up decorative arches, stages, and sound systems in view of the April 14 celebrations. However, the lack of proper traffic management has raised concerns among citizens, especially those dependent on this key arterial route for daily travel.

"I was stuck for almost an hour just to cross a 500-meter stretch near Dandekar Bridge. There was no traffic police visible, and vehicles were barely moving," said Rahul Patil, a commuter travelling towards Swargate. "Celebrations are important, but blocking main roads like this causes inconvenience to thousands of people," he added.

Mahesh Shete, another commuter, said, "From Rajaram Bridge to Mitra Mandal Chowk, the traffic speed became slow, and in the scorching heat, people are forced to bear it. Permission to block one side of the road should not be given, or traffic police should be there to manage the traffic."

Several office-goers, students, and emergency service vehicles were reportedly affected by the gridlock. Motorists complained of confusion due to diversions and the absence of clear signage, which further worsened the situation.

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One of the organisers, on the basis of anonymity, said that the arrangements and decorations are part of a long-standing tradition to honour Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s legacy. They assured that the installations would be managed properly closer to the celebration day.

Sunil Gavali, Senior Police Inspector of the Traffic Division, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said that a dedicated team of traffic police has been deployed. However, near Dandekar Bridge, a little traffic chaos was recorded because of the preparation for Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations. "But it will be sorted soon and traffic flow will become smooth," he said.