Pune: Revised Nigdi–Chakan Metro Plan Ready; Maha-Metro To Present Before Pimpri-Chinchwad Civic Body Soon | Representative Image | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has prepared a revised plan for the new 40.926-km metro route from the proposed Bhakti-Shakti Chowk in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Nigdi to Chakan. The project is considered ambitious for Pimpri-Chinchwad City and the Chakan industrial belt.

In this new plan, some sections and the number of stations have been increased. A presentation of this plan will be made before the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) corporators.

Currently, the metro runs from Dapodi to Pimpri in Pimpri-Chinchwad City. Work on the 4.519-km extension of this route to the Bhakti-Shakti Chowk in Nigdi is underway. Following the Dapodi to Nigdi route, a plan for a second route from Bhakti-Shakti Chowk in Nigdi to Chakan was prepared in the second phase.

Officials said that this was to include 31 stations and an elevated path. The plan designated the highest number of stations, 25, within Pimpri-Chinchwad city, while six stations were planned within the Chakan Municipal Council limits. The estimated cost for the Nigdi to Chakan metro project was projected at Rs 10,383.89 crore.

Maha-Metro prepared the Nigdi-Chakan plan and submitted it to the PCMC administration in August. A presentation of this plan was made in September to the then guardian minister Ajit Pawar, local representatives, and stakeholders.

Suggestions Were Made To Previous Plan...

Several suggestions were made by representatives to the plan presented in September 2026. It included considering the growing population and number of passengers; the plan should be revised to accommodate six-coach trains instead of three. The route should go via Bhakti-Shakti Circle to Talwade Circle and then to Chakan MIDC.

The representatives had also suggested that alignment via Nashik Phata to Bhosari should be considered; if the existing flyover in Bhosari is an obstacle, it should be removed; and a uniform design from Nashik Phata to Chakan should be maintained, similar to the Godown Circle to Chakan route.

Additionally, the design of both metro lines at Bhujbal Chowk and Wakad should be convenient for passengers, and parking facilities should be provided near metro stations. Taking these into account, a revised plan has been prepared.

Details of the Revised Plan

The Nigdi to Chakan route includes Bhakti-Shakti Group Chowk in Nigdi, Transport Nagar, Ganesh Nagar, Mukai Chowk, Ravet, Punawale Village, Punawale, Tathawade Village, Tathawade, Bhumkar Chowk, Bhujbal Chowk, Wakad, Vishalnagar Corner, Kokane Chowk, Pimple Saudagar, Pimple Gurav, Nashik Phata, Sant Tukaram Nagar, Vallabh Nagar (near Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital), Gawali Matha Chowk, Bhosari MIDC, Warehouse Corporation Godown Chowk, Pune International Exhibition and Convention Centre (PIECC), Bharat Mata Chowk in Moshi, Chimbali Phata, Barge Wasti, Kuruli, Alandi Phata, Nanekarwadi, and Chakan. Bhosari has also been included in the revised plan.

Speaking to the media, Maha-Metro’s Managing Director Shravan Hardikar said, “Certain improvements have been made to the Nigdi to Chakan metro route plan as per the orders of the then guardian minister. Accordingly, the revised plan is ready. A presentation of the plan will be made before the mayor and all corporators. Further action will be taken after receiving approval from the municipal corporation."