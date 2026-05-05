Pune Regional Transport Office Flags Hundreds Of Unfit Tankers Amid Rising Accidents | File Photo

Pune: Reckless driving by private water tanker operators and the growing number of unfit vehicles on city roads have left residents frustrated and concerned about safety, especially in areas dependent on tanker water supply.

According to data from the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO), as many as 673 water tankers are currently operating without valid fitness certificates. This includes 391 unfit tankers out of 2,094 registered water tankers and 282 goods transport tankers with expired fitness out of 2,292. In total, 673 out of 4,386 registered tankers have been flagged as technically unfit, raising serious safety concerns.

The issue has gained urgency after a recent fatal accident on the Bibwewadi–Kondhwa road, where a speeding tanker killed a hotel businessman. The incident has intensified public anger and brought attention to the unchecked movement of heavy vehicles in residential areas.

Tanker Movements Surged Across City…

With summer increasing the demand for water, tanker movement has surged across Pune, particularly in localities like Kondhwa Budruk, Yeolewadi, Handewadi and Manjiri, where residents depend heavily on private tankers due to a lack of regular municipal water supply.

Locals allege that tanker operators are taking advantage of this dependency and frequently violating traffic rules.

Residents say tanker drivers often overspeed, jump signals and ignore lane discipline to complete more trips. Many also claim that attempts to complain are met with threats.

Tanker Drivers Using Influence?

Sandesh Borate, a resident of Kondhwa, said tanker operators often invoke the names of builders or political figures to intimidate citizens, discouraging them from raising complaints.

Ganesh Bhonde from Lullanagar pointed out that Gangadham Chowk has become a major route for tanker movement and has seen several accidents recently. He said many of the vehicles are old and poorly maintained yet continue to operate without checks. He urged authorities to conduct surprise inspections in tanker-dependent areas.

Nayan Kharabe, a resident of Undri, highlighted frequent traffic violations by tanker drivers, especially near Raheja Circle. He said drivers often take shortcuts, run red signals and create chaos on busy roads. He demanded strict enforcement and speed limits for such heavy vehicles.

RTO Launches Special Inspection Drive…

Following these concerns, the RTO has launched a special inspection drive across the city. Officials are checking key safety aspects such as tyres, brakes, lighting systems, reflectors, engine condition and pollution compliance. They are also verifying documents, including licenses, insurance and permits, and looking for illegal modifications to tanker structures.

Deputy RTO Swapnil Bhosale said road safety remains a top priority. He explained that new tankers must undergo fitness tests every two years for the first eight years and annually after that. He added that mechanical failures, especially brake or steering issues in older vehicles, are a major cause of serious accidents.

Authorities have warned of strict action against violators. Special enforcement teams will be deployed across Pune, and operators found flouting rules may face penalties and legal action as part of efforts to improve road safety and protect citizens.