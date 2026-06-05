Pune Records Sharp Decline In Air Quality; Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad Show Improvement | File Photo

Once celebrated for its pleasant climate and clean environment, Pune is witnessing a steady decline in air quality, according to the latest findings released by the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences under the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) and Modelling Air Pollution and Networking (MAPAN) projects.

Released on World Environment Day, the report highlights a concerning rise in air pollution levels across the city, even as several major Indian metropolitan areas, including Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, have recorded improvements in air quality.

The study points to an increase in fine particulate matter (PM2.5), one of the most hazardous air pollutants. These microscopic particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, increasing the risk of respiratory illnesses, cardiovascular diseases and other long-term health complications. Researchers noted that Pune's average PM2.5 concentration has risen by 0.54 micrograms per cubic metre.

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The report also indicates a significant deterioration in Pune's Air Quality Index (AQI) since 2021. The number of days classified under the moderate air quality category has more than doubled, increasing from 56 to 120 days annually. Similarly, poor air quality days have risen from 12 to 28, while the city has also witnessed an increase in very poor air quality days.

Environmental experts attribute the worsening situation to multiple factors, including the rapid growth in vehicular traffic, large-scale construction activities, industrial emissions, urbanisation and widespread dust pollution.

Ravindra Sinha, a member of the Pune Air Action Hub, expressed concern over the city's deteriorating environmental conditions. He pointed to the continued burning of garbage as a major contributor to pollution, alleging inadequate enforcement despite directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT). He also questioned claims regarding waste segregation and highlighted concerns over improper disposal of commercial waste.

Health experts have warned that rising PM2.5 levels pose a serious threat to public health. According to Sharmila Deo, Senior Project Associate at Parisar, these ultra-fine particles can enter the bloodstream and contribute to a range of diseases, including heart ailments. She emphasised the need for real-time pollution control measures, greater transparency and systematic evaluation of initiatives undertaken under the National Clean Air Programme.

In a positive development, the next phase of the SAFAR project will introduce a Decision Support System (DSS) aimed at identifying pollution sources with greater precision. The technology is expected to help authorities assess the contribution of different sectors and regions to air pollution, enabling more targeted interventions in areas such as traffic management, dust suppression, industrial emission control and long-term environmental planning.

With air quality continuing to deteriorate, environmentalists say the report serves as a wake-up call for authorities and citizens alike to take urgent and sustained action to protect Pune's environmental and public health.