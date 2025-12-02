Pune Records 8.37% Voting In Opening Hours Of Local Body Elections | PTI (Representative Pic)

Voting for the municipal councils and municipal panchayats in Pune has begun, and 8.37 per cent voting was recorded in the first two hours, according to the District Election Branch. As per the order of the State Election Commission, general elections for 12 municipal councils and 3 municipal panchayats in the district, excluding the municipal councils of Baramati, Fursungi, Uruli Devachi and nine wards of certain municipal councils, have been announced.

Accordingly, voting began at 7:30 am on Tuesday. Eight per cent voting was recorded in the first two hours. It was said that the voting process was going on peacefully, except for minor exceptions. The election will end at 5:30 pm.

Before the start of voting, a 'mock poll' was held in front of the representatives of the candidates, and voting began. Also, an adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order. The district administration has made elaborate preparations to ensure that four lakh 51 thousand 25 voters can vote peacefully at a total of 524 polling stations for voting, and that the process is carried out smoothly.

A total of 1,311 candidates are in the fray in the district, 76 for the post of chairman and 955 for the post of member. Infrastructure facilities, water, toilets, separate polling stations for women at certain places, guides and wheelchairs for senior voters, escalators, adequate shade, as well as CCTV and voting machines for security purposes have been provided at 524 polling stations in the district.

– Total polling stations: 524

– Polling stations with only women staff: 13

– Ideal polling stations: 15

– Working officers-employees: 3,021

– Ballot units: 1,608

– Control units: 823

Number of voters

– Total voters: 4,51,025

– Males: 2,27,142

– Females: 2,23,407

– Transgenders: 23