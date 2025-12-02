 Pune VIDEO: EVM 'Aarti' At Bhor Polling Booth Triggers Legal Action By Election Officials
Pune VIDEO: EVM 'Aarti' At Bhor Polling Booth Triggers Legal Action By Election Officials

For the past fifteen days, there has been intense campaigning across the state for the elections to the local bodies of the Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat. During this campaign, allegations and counter-accusations were made by many leaders.

Tuesday, December 02, 2025
article-image
Pune VIDEO: EVM 'Aarti' At Bhor Polling Booth Triggers Legal Action By Election Officials | Video Screengrab

For the past fifteen days, there has been intense campaigning across the state for the elections to the local bodies of the Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat. During this campaign, allegations and counter-accusations were made by many leaders.

Finally, today, voting for the 264 posts of president and 6,042 posts of members of the Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat in the state has begun since morning.

As voting began, an incident came to light where the wife of Ajit Pawar's NCP candidate Kedar Deshpande worshipped the EVM machine with turmeric and kumquat at the polling station of Bhor Nagar Parishad in Pune district.

Pune: ‘We Don’t Make Mere Statements But Fulfil Promises,’ CM Devendra Fadnavis Takes A Jibe...
Now, the process of filing a case against those who performed the EVM aarti has started. And charges are being framed against the centre head at the polling station in Bhor. A new centre head has been appointed at the polling station where the EVM Aarti was performed. And it is expected that action will also be taken against candidate Kedar Deshpande by the Election Commission in this matter.

Before the start of the voting, a mock poll was conducted in front of the representatives of the candidates. Also, an adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order.  

The Pune district administration has made elaborate preparations for the voting at a total of 524 polling stations so that four lakh 51 thousand 25 voters can vote peacefully, and the process should be carried out smoothly. A total of 1 thousand 31 candidates, 76 for the post of president and 955 for the post of member, are in the fray. 

Infrastructure facilities, water, toilets, separate polling stations for women at certain places, guides and wheelchairs for senior voters, escalators, adequate shade, as well as CCTV and voting machines have been provided for security at 524 polling stations in the district.

