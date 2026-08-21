Pune Records 24,803 Dog-Bite Cases In 7 Months: Why Is PMC Struggling To Tackle Stray Dog Menace?

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Pune: Pune has recorded nearly 25,000 dog-bite cases in just the first seven months of 2026, raising fresh questions over whether the civic body’s measures to control the stray dog population are keeping pace with the problem.

According to data accessed by the Free Press Journal from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) veterinary department, 24,803 dog-bite cases were reported between January and July 2026. July recorded the highest number of cases at 4,887, while May had the lowest at 2,657. The figures show that the problem has remained persistent every month, rather than being restricted to a particular season.

A young child narrowly escaped serious injury after being attacked by a group of stray dogs at Chaitrangan Society in the #Kirkatwadi area of #Pune on Friday morning.



According to local residents, the child was suddenly surrounded and chased by stray dogs within the society… pic.twitter.com/H2vLfyZycM — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 21, 2026

30,613 cases reported during the whole of 2025

According to a PMC official, the January-July figure is already more than 70% of the 30,613 cases reported during the whole of 2025. If the monthly pace seen during the first seven months of this year continues, the annual figure could cross last year’s total by a considerable margin.

However, the PMC maintains that the reported numbers need to be understood carefully. Even minor scratches and nips by dogs are generally recorded as dog-bite cases when victims seek medical attention, which can push up the official tally. At the same time, the continued rise indicates that residents are regularly coming into contact with stray dogs across the city.

PMC has allocated ₹37 crore

A PMC official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Free Press Journal, “The problem is not limited to the number of dogs on the streets. Sterilisation, vaccination, garbage management, feeding practices and the handling of aggressive dogs all play a role.” The PMC had estimated the stray dog population at around 80,000 within its limits and has planned a fresh census to identify areas with high concentrations of dogs. The civic body has also identified around 100 feeding points.

The PMC has allocated ₹37 crore in its 2026-27 budget for measures including sterilisation, vaccination, shelters and dog-catching operations. The civic body has also planned three new shelters and has five dog-catching vans, one for each administrative zone.

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Corporation bears the treatment cost

Dr Sarika Funde, In-Charge Chief Veterinary Officer of the PMC, told The Free Press Journal that the corporation also bears the treatment cost of dog-bite victims at municipal hospitals. “After a dog bites a person, the patient is taken to a government hospital and examined thoroughly. The doctors then decide whether the patient requires an operation or whether treatment through observation and medication will be sufficient,” Funde said.

“The anti-rabies vaccine is provided free of cost at municipal hospitals. If an operation is required, that expense is also borne by the municipal corporation. We have a separate fund allocated for the treatment of such patients,” she added.

Funde said the PMC currently has three dog shelters at Baner, Mundhwa and Naidu Pond, while three more shelters are under construction following directions from the court regarding aggressive dogs.

However, veterinary experts say infrastructure alone will not solve the problem unless the civic body focuses on identifying and tracking dogs involved in repeated attacks.

Dogs do not bite people without a reason

Dr Yogesh Arora of Vet Pet Clinic said, “Dogs do not bite people without a reason in every case. Fear, territorial behaviour, protecting puppies, competition for food, illness and repeated disturbance can make a dog aggressive. When several dogs occupy the same area and compete for food or space, the possibility of conflict with people can increase.”

He also added, “Sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination are essential, but they cannot be treated as a one-time solution. The civic body needs proper area-wise monitoring. Dogs that repeatedly show aggressive behaviour or are suspected to be rabid need to be identified, examined by veterinarians and handled separately instead of simply catching them temporarily and moving on.”

According to the veterinarian, the bigger gap is often follow-up. A dog-catching drive after an attack may provide an immediate response, but unless the animal is medically assessed and its vaccination, sterilisation and behavioural history are recorded, the same problem can recur.

The PMC has already begun moving towards better identification of dogs. A microchipping initiative aims to create records that can help trace a dog’s vaccination and history if it is involved in an attack.

The Supreme Court has also directed authorities to maintain records of captured dogs and respond quickly to complaints involving dog bites. Its directions distinguish between ordinary community dogs and dogs that are rabid or demonstrably aggressive.

Month - Total number of dog-bite patients

January - 3,448

February - 3,055

March - 3,164

April - 3,023

May - 2,657

June - 4,569

July - 4,887

Total - 24,803