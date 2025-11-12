 Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar's Son Pranav To Contest PMC Elections From Ward No 24
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Ravindra Dhangekar's Son Pranav To Contest PMC Elections From Ward No 24

Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar's Son Pranav To Contest PMC Elections From Ward No 24

It was being speculated that either Ravindra Dhangekar's wife or son would be contesting the polls. Now that his son has announced his candidature, it will be interesting to see if he gets the ticket from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena or not

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar's Son Pranav To Contest PMC Elections From Ward No 24 | Instagram

Former Kasba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar's son, Pranav Dhangekar, is all set to make his political debut. Taking to Instagram, he has announced that he would be contesting the upcoming Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections from Ward No. 24 (Kasba Ganpati–Kamla Nehru Hospital–KME Hospital).

This comes after the draw for the reservation of seats for the PMC elections was held on Tuesday at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch. As per the draw, 83 of the 165 seats have been reserved for women. Among the 83 seats, 48 fall under the open category, 23 are reserved for OBC, 11 for Scheduled Caste (SC), and one for Scheduled Tribe (ST). Among men, 48 seats are open, 22 OBC, 11 SC, and one ST.

Read Also
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Home Games To Be Played At Pune’s MCA Stadium? Here’s All You...
article-image

In Ward No. 24, the four seats are reserved for OBC (Women), General (Women), General, and General.

It was being speculated that either Dhangekar's wife or son would be contesting the polls. Now that his son has announced his candidature, it will be interesting to see if he gets the ticket from Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena or not.

FPJ Shorts
Google Cloud & IIT Madras Launch Indic Arena To Boost India-Specific AI Model Evaluation
Google Cloud & IIT Madras Launch Indic Arena To Boost India-Specific AI Model Evaluation
Elon Musk Unveils Vision To Bring Starlink Internet To India’s Remotest Regions, Partners With Maharashtra Govt
Elon Musk Unveils Vision To Bring Starlink Internet To India’s Remotest Regions, Partners With Maharashtra Govt
Canadian Minister Of International Trade To Arrive In India On November 14, For Advancing Trade & Investment Linkage
Canadian Minister Of International Trade To Arrive In India On November 14, For Advancing Trade & Investment Linkage
A Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Date- Know About Story, Streaming Date & Where To Watch
A Quiet Place: Day One OTT Release Date- Know About Story, Streaming Date & Where To Watch

Dhangekar has been in the news recently for targeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders in Pune, particularly Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol over the Jain trust land deal case.

Read Also
Centre Sanctions 1,000 Electric Buses For Pune Under PM E-DRIVE Scheme To Strengthen Public...
article-image

Dhangekar lost two consecutive elections

Dhangekar was elected to the Legislative Assembly as a Congress candidate from the Kasba Peth constituency in the bypoll held in 2023. However, he lost the seat in the 2024 Assembly polls as the BJP’s Hemant Rasane triumphed.

Before that, Dhangekar was defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Pune after being given an opportunity by the Congress. He lost the Lok Sabha polls to the BJP’s Murlidhar Mohol.

He was first elected as a corporator of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on a Shiv Sena ticket. He followed Raj Thackeray after the formation of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and continued to get elected to the civic body. In 2017, he joined the Congress after being sidelined by the MNS.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar's Son Pranav To Contest PMC Elections From Ward No 24

Pune: Ravindra Dhangekar's Son Pranav To Contest PMC Elections From Ward No 24

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant More, Son Rupesh To Contest PMC Elections From Separate Wards

Pune: Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Vasant More, Son Rupesh To Contest PMC Elections From Separate Wards

AI System, Drone Surveys To Combat Rising Human-Leopard Conflict In Pune

AI System, Drone Surveys To Combat Rising Human-Leopard Conflict In Pune

Maharashtra Makes Monthly Audit Mandatory For Stamp Duty Exemptions Amid Controversy Over...

Maharashtra Makes Monthly Audit Mandatory For Stamp Duty Exemptions Amid Controversy Over...

Pune: BJP’s Kunal Tilak To Contest PMC Elections From Ward No 25

Pune: BJP’s Kunal Tilak To Contest PMC Elections From Ward No 25