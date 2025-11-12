Centre Sanctions 1,000 Electric Buses For Pune Under PM E-DRIVE Scheme To Strengthen Public Transport And Reduce Pollution

The Centre has approved the purchase of 1,000 electric buses for Pune under the PM E-DRIVE scheme. | X @aparanjape

Pune: The Centre has approved the purchase of 1,000 electric buses for Pune under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, giving a major push to the city's public transport network, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol said.

The induction of the new e-buses is expected to bolster Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd's (PMPML) fleet, ease congestion and help curb vehicular pollution, the BJP MP from Pune said in a statement on Tuesday.

The PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme emphasises providing affordable and environmentally friendly public transportation options for the masses.

Mohol said Union Minister for Heavy Industries H D Kumaraswamy has granted the final approval to the proposal submitted by PMPML, which operates bus services in the city, Pimpri Chinchwad and adjoining areas under the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority.

PMPML currently runs around 2,000 buses, of which nearly 750 are owned by the undertaking and the rest are operated through contractors. With the city expanding rapidly, the undertaking requires a fleet of at least 3,000 buses to meet commuter demand, according to officials.

Mohol said he had been following up with both the state and central governments for the addition of new buses. Meetings with Kumaraswamy and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis played a key role in securing the approval, he said.

"To ensure financial preparedness, I had requested Chief Minister Fadnavis to send the necessary communication to the Reserve Bank of India. PMPML later forwarded the proposal to the Union Ministry of Heavy Industries. I met Minister Kumaraswamy in New Delhi about a fortnight ago, after which the approval was expedited," he said.

Mohol said strengthening the city's public transport infrastructure remains a priority, noting that the Pune Metro runs on a 32-km network and work on the Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi line is progressing, with other extensions also approved.

Read Also Bombay HC Clarifies Live Streaming Of Proceedings Subject To Consent Of Presiding Judge Following...

"Along with Metro expansion, enhancing PMPML's capacity has been my focus. With this decision now in place, I will work towards ensuring the early induction of the buses," the Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation said.

Mohol thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kumaraswamy and Fadnavis for supporting the proposal, adding that the Union government has consistently emphasised integrated and sustainable urban development.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)