Pune Rains: Khadakwasla Dam Release Floods Low-Lying Societies; Mayor Manjusha Nagpure Urges Residents To Stay Alert | Video Screengrab

Heavy rainfall has been lashing the Khadakwasla dam catchment area, which supplies water to the city, for the past four days, leading to an increase in water storage levels. With the Khadakwasla dam reaching full capacity, water release operations have commenced as a precautionary measure. The discharge rate was progressively increased from 850 cusecs to 1,700, 3,500, 6,500, 14,500 and eventually to 27,203 cusecs.

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Meanwhile, water released from the Khadakwasla dam entered several low-lying housing societies in areas such as Ekta Nagar, Vitthal Nagar and Bhim Nagar. Videos showing water entering the parking lots of the Dwarka and Jalpoojan buildings on Sinhagad Road have gone viral on social media. There is a possibility that water levels may rise further as the dam discharge increases. Consequently, the municipal administration has instructed residents to exercise special caution.

To assess the potential flood situation arising from the increased discharge, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Manjusha Nagpure conducted an inspection early on Wednesday morning. She urged residents to take the necessary precautions. Nagpure interacted with local residents to understand their concerns and instructed the relevant administrative officials to immediately implement the necessary preventive measures. Directives were issued to prioritise citizens' safety above all else and to maintain constant vigilance over the situation.

Nagpure appealed to residents living near the riverbed and in low-lying areas to remain alert, strictly adhere to the administration's guidelines, and cooperate with the authorities by relocating to safer locations if the need arises.

The Mayor said, "The PMC and the district administration are constantly monitoring the situation. Citizens should not believe rumours and should strictly follow official instructions. The corporation is fully prepared to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property, and all necessary assistance will be provided immediately."