Pune: 4 Held For ₹50 Crore Extortion Bid In Bishnoi Gang's Name | Representational Image

Pune Police Crime Branch has arrested four accused, including two alleged shooters, in connection with a ₹50 crore extortion case in which unidentified assailants opened fire outside the premises of a prominent Pune-based businessman to create terror. Three country-made pistols and 30 live cartridges were seized during the multi-state operation.

According to police, on June 22, the businessman and one of his associates received a phone call demanding an extortion payment of ₹50 crore. Nearly two hours later, two armed men allegedly fired four rounds at the entrance gate of the businessman's company before fleeing the spot.

Following the incident, Crime Branch teams analysed technical evidence, including CCTV footage, to identify the shooters. Investigators found that the accused had fled to different states after carrying out the attack.

Acting on the leads, multiple Crime Branch teams launched a coordinated operation across Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab. After conducting raids for five consecutive days, police arrested Pawan Prakashram Barad (24) from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan, on July 2.

During the investigation, police also arrested Satyaprakash Kaluram Shilora (25), an employee of the company, on July 4. Investigators alleged that he had provided inside information about the businessman and the company to the shooters.

On July 7, police apprehended another key accused, Ravikumar Rajendrakumar Jangda (33), along with a juvenile in conflict with the law, near a railway crossing in Hanumangarh during an early morning operation.

Police recovered one country-made pistol and 10 live cartridges from Jangda, while two country-made pistols and 20 live cartridges were allegedly seized from the juvenile. Police have also booked the alleged supplier of the firearms used in the crime.

Addressing the media, Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar said the accused had earlier come to Pune in search of work before allegedly planning and executing the extortion bid.

"They later made an extortion call demanding ₹50 crore. We have also booked the person who supplied the firearms. Their network has been neutralised," Kumar said.

He added that Crime Branch teams travelled more than 5,000 kilometres across Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Punjab to track down the accused. Investigators also examined footage from more than 1,000 CCTV cameras, while technical surveillance and digital analysis played a crucial role in identifying and arresting those involved.

However, the motive behind the extortion attempt is still under investigation. While the demand for money appears to be the primary motive, investigators are also probing whether there were any other reasons behind the threats and firing incident.

Referring to the alleged claim made in the name of the Bishnoi gang, Kumar said, "Whether the accused have any connection with the Bishnoi gang is still under investigation. We are verifying all possible links. The investigation is progressing, and more persons connected with the case are likely to be arrested soon."