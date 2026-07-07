Pune Police Deny Claims Of Secret Marriage Between Siya Goyal And Chetan Chaudhary | Sourced

Pune: Pune Rural Police have denied reports claiming that murder accused Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary were secretly married before the murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal, saying there is no evidence to support such claims at present.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural) Sandeep Singh Gill said the investigation has so far found no proof that the two had solemnised a marriage.

"So far, we have no evidence regarding the marriage of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary. We are verifying where these claims originated from and how such information came into circulation. If there is any such evidence, we will share it with the media at the appropriate time," Gill said.

He added that the reports claiming the two were already married are not true based on the evidence available with the police at present.

Earlier, several reports had claimed that investigators had uncovered evidence suggesting Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary had secretly married around four months before the murder of businessman Ketan Agarwal. However, Pune Rural Police have now clarified that no such evidence has been found during the investigation so far.

The investigation into the Ketan Agarwal murder case is continuing, with police examining digital evidence, call records, WhatsApp chats and other material collected during the probe. Officials said any findings will be officially communicated once they are verified.