Pune Rains: Flood Threat Grows In Pimpri-Chinchwad; 1,880 Residents Shifted To Temporary Shelters | WATCH VIDEOS

Pune Rains: Flood Threat Grows In Pimpri-Chinchwad; 1,880 Residents Shifted To Temporary Shelters | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has shifted 1,880 residents from flood-prone and riverside areas to safer locations as continuous heavy rainfall battered the city on Monday. The evacuation comes as the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) red alert for Pune district remains in force and river water levels continue to rise.

According to the civic administration, residents from Ambedkar Colony, Bhat Nagar and the River Road area have been relocated to temporary shelters at Sable Primary School and Maharshi Valmiki Ashram. Evacuation is also underway in Phugewadi and Kasarwadi, where civic teams are moving people living near riverbanks to safer places. By 12 noon on Monday, a total of 1,880 people from flood-affected areas had been shifted to safe locations by the civic body’s emergency teams, Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said.

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PCMC Ready For Rains…

The municipal corporation said accommodation, food, drinking water, healthcare and other essential facilities have been arranged at relief centres for displaced residents. Temporary shelters have been set up at multiple locations, including Morya Gosavi Temple and Keshavnagar, while medical teams have also been deployed to conduct health check-ups and provide primary treatment to evacuees.

A dedicated emergency response team has also been stationed in Mulanagar to monitor the situation. The PCMC’s Disaster Control Room has been kept operational round the clock to respond to emergencies.

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Meanwhile, civic teams have launched dewatering operations in Gawade Colony, Defence Colony and the Sai Shiv Corner area in Chikhli. JCB machines, water pumps and other equipment have been deployed to clear accumulated rainwater, while all regional offices have been directed to respond immediately to local emergencies.

‘Avoid Stepping Out’

The PCMC has also kept its emergency teams on alert to attend incidents of fallen trees and other rain-related emergencies across the city.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi urged residents to avoid stepping out unless absolutely necessary and to follow official instructions. He appealed to citizens not to believe rumours and advised those living in flood-prone and riverside areas to cooperate with evacuation efforts.

“The municipal corporation is taking all necessary measures for the protection of citizens in emergencies, and shelter, food and other basic facilities have been provided for relocated citizens. The safety of citizens is our top priority, and the municipal administration is closely monitoring every event,” he said.

PCMC Rescues A Pregnant Woman…

The commissioner has also directed officials to continuously monitor river water levels, issue advance warnings through public announcement systems in vulnerable areas and ensure timely evacuation wherever required to prevent any loss of life or property.

In a separate incident, the PCMC Fire Department rescued a pregnant woman after floodwaters entered her house in Kiwale Gaothan. Officials said the fire brigade received a call around 7 am that Aanchal Mohite was trapped inside Gangotri Niwas near Sambhaji Maharaj Chowk. A rescue team reached the spot, safely evacuated her and shifted her to a secure location.

Rainfall Persistent…

The evacuation drive comes as heavy rain continues to lash Pimpri-Chinchwad. The IMD has issued a red alert for Pune district, warning of intense rainfall and gusty winds of 60 to 70 km/h. Authorities are closely monitoring the water levels of the Pavana, Indrayani and Mula rivers.

Several parts of Pimpri-Chinchwad and nearby areas have witnessed severe flooding since Sunday. The Pune-Nashik Highway near Chakan remains waterlogged; parts of Chakan MIDC have been affected, while Alandi has closed all four bridges over the swollen Indrayani River. Hinjawadi has also reported widespread waterlogging, with several IT companies allowing employees to work from home due to difficult commuting conditions.

The civic body has identified several high-risk localities, including Bhat Nagar, Labour Camp, Kiwale, Keshavnagar, Jadhav Ghat, Kalewadi, Pimple Nilakh’s Panchsheel Nagar, Ramnagar, Bopkhel, Sanjay Gandhi Nagar, Pimple Gurav and Laxminagar, where the threat of flooding remains high due to their proximity to riverbanks.

According to the latest civic data available till 2 pm, 300 people have been accommodated at shelters under the A ward office, 630 under the B ward office, 950 under the D ward office and 210 under the H ward office.

The civic administration has advised citizens to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from rivers and flooded roads, and immediately report emergencies to the PCMC Control Room on 020-67331111 or 020-28331111 or the Fire Department helpline at 7030908991.

(With Inputs From Agencies)