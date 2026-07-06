Pune Administration Issues Disaster Helpline Numbers Amid Heavy Rainfall, Urges Citizens To Stay Alert | Sourced

Pune: In view of the ongoing heavy rainfall and the resulting flood-like situations, landslides and disruptions across Pune district, the district administration has released a list of emergency contact numbers for citizens and urged them to keep the helpline numbers readily accessible during any emergency.

The advisory comes as continuous rainfall has affected several parts of the district, leading to waterlogging, road closures and landslides in vulnerable areas. The administration has appealed to residents to immediately contact the concerned authorities in the event of flooding, landslides, road blockages or any other disaster-related emergency.

The District Disaster Management Cell at the Pune Collector's Office can be reached on 020-26123371. Citizens can also call the toll-free disaster helpline 1077 or the emergency mobile number 93709 60061 for assistance.

For incidents within the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits, residents can contact the civic body's control room on 020-25501259 or 020-25506800.

Residents of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area can seek emergency assistance by calling the civic body's helpline at 020-67331111.

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has also activated its Pune Disaster Response Force (PDRF) helpline. Citizens in the metropolitan region can contact the emergency response team on 95452 82930 for disaster-related assistance.

The district administration has urged citizens not to panic but to remain vigilant and avoid venturing into flood-prone, low-lying and landslide-prone areas unless absolutely necessary. People have also been advised to avoid crossing flooded roads or streams and to report any emergency without delay.

Officials further appealed to residents to rely only on verified information issued by the district administration, police and local civic bodies and to follow all official advisories as heavy rainfall is expected to continue in parts of the district.