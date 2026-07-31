Pune Rain Alert: IMD Forecasts Extremely Heavy Rain In Ghats, Heavy Showers Across District Until August 4 | Sourced

Pune: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall activity across Pune district over the next five days, with the heaviest spell expected in the ghat regions adjoining the city. While Pune city is likely to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday, the nearby ghats have been placed under a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rain expected at isolated locations.

According to the IMD's district forecast issued on July 31 at 12:59 pm, Pune city is expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places on July 31, followed by light to moderate rain on August 1. Rainfall intensity is likely to reduce further, with light rain forecast between August 2 and August 4. The forecast carries a 'Very Likely' probability for all five days.

However, the situation remains more concerning in the ghat sections of Pune district, including popular tourist destinations such as Tamhini Ghat, Lonavala-Khandala Ghat, Bhor Ghat, Varandha Ghat and surrounding hilly regions. The IMD has warned that these areas are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations on July 31. Strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are also expected during intense weather spells.

The forecast indicates that rainfall over the Pune ghats will remain active over the weekend, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 1, heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 2, and moderate rainfall on August 3 and 4.

The IMD has cautioned that persistent heavy rainfall may lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, flash floods, overflowing streams, landslides and rockfalls in vulnerable hill sections, besides disruption to road transport. Strong winds may also uproot weak trees and damage old or poorly maintained structures. Water flow across low-lying roads and bridges is likely, while river catchments may witness rising water levels.

Authorities have advised residents and tourists to remain cautious while travelling through the ghat sections. Motorists are urged to check traffic conditions before starting their journey and follow official advisories. People have also been advised to avoid visiting waterfalls, entering overflowing streams or rivers, and taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms. The IMD has further recommended unplugging electrical appliances during lightning activity and immediately moving away from water bodies if thunderstorms develop.

The weather department has also issued an agricultural advisory, urging farmers to harvest mature crops wherever possible, ensure proper drainage of excess rainwater, avoid irrigation and chemical spraying during the rain spell, and keep harvested produce and livestock in safe locations to minimise weather-related losses.

With the monsoon remaining active over western Maharashtra, authorities are expected to closely monitor rainfall in the ghat sections, where extremely heavy precipitation could trigger localised flooding, landslides and traffic disruptions over the next few days.