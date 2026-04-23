Pune: Railways Launch Extensive Summer Special Train Schedule From Pune Division To UP, Bihar, Delhi | File Image

Pune: To handle the growing summer travel rush, Central Railway has introduced a wide range of special trains from the Pune division. These services will run from late April through May and June, with some continuing till mid-July, offering better connectivity to several key destinations across the country.



Most of these trains will operate from Pune Junction and Hadapsar railway station, which is located about 7.5 km away from Pune station. The services will connect passengers to parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Delhi, West Bengal and also cities within Maharashtra. Officials have advised passengers to check their boarding station carefully, as several trains will depart from Hadapsar instead of Pune Junction.



Daily and weekly trains have been planned to ensure steady travel options. Regular services to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar include trains to Gorakhpur and Danapur, with frequent departures and return services running every day. Another train to Ghazipur City will operate on select days each week, continuing through the summer months.





For passengers travelling towards West Bengal, a few special trains to Howrah and Santragachi have been scheduled in late April, with return trips planned shortly after. These trains are expected to see high demand due to limited runs.



Within Maharashtra, special weekly trains to Nagpur will operate on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, continuing till mid-July. Return services on nearby days will help maintain smooth travel for passengers within the state.





Additional connectivity has been provided to northern cities such as Prayagraj and Jhansi through weekly trains from Hadapsar. Services to Hazrat Nizamuddin will run every Friday, linking Pune directly to the national capital. Special trains to Muzaffarpur in Bihar have also been scheduled on a weekly basis, with return journeys planned on different days.



Railway officials said the increase in services will also support passengers travelling to their home states for the ongoing assembly elections in regions such as West Bengal and other states. With high demand expected in the coming weeks, authorities have urged travellers to plan their journeys in advance and confirm schedules before travel.