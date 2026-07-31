Pune Railway Station To Face 9-Hour Block On August 2; 7 Trains Cancelled - All You Need To Know

Pune Railway Station | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: Train services at Pune Railway Station will be significantly affected on Sunday, August 2, as Central Railway has scheduled a nine-hour traffic and power block from 8am to 5pm to carry out major infrastructure upgrades in the Pune railway yard. The work will result in the cancellation of seven trains and changes in the schedules and termination points of several long-distance and suburban services.

The Pune Division of Central Railway is replacing DDS Point Nos. 232 and 226 on the Pune–Daund section with new 60-kg capacity points to improve operational efficiency and safety. The project also includes engineering, signalling and telecommunication, and overhead equipment (OHE) works.

During the block period, the up main line towards Pune yard, Platform No. 1, and Lines 1 to 6 will remain closed for train operations.

Seven Trains Cancelled

The following services have been cancelled for the day:

Pune–Talegaon Local

Talegaon–Pune Local

Pune–Lonavala Local

Lonavala–Shivajinagar Local

CSMT Mumbai–Pune Express (11007)

Pune–CSMT Mumbai Express (11008)

Pune–Daund DEMU

Changes in Train Operations

Several long-distance trains, including the Jaipur–Pune, Nagpur–Pune, Amravati–Pune, Jammu Tawi–Pune and CSMT–Pune Express, will terminate at Khadki or Hadapsar instead of Pune

Similarly, outbound trains such as the Pune–Jaipur, Pune–Nagpur, Pune–CSMT and Pune–Lonavala services will originate from alternate stations rather than Pune.

Railway authorities have advised passengers to check the latest status and revised schedules of their trains through the NTES app or the official railway enquiry portal before commencing their journey.