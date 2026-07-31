Pune: Austrian Scholar's PhD At SPPU Remains Incomplete After 12 Years Amid Delay Dispute | Gaurav Kadam

Pune: An Austrian research scholar enrolled in the Anthropology Department at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in 2014 is still awaiting completion of his PhD after 12 years, with both the scholar and the university presenting different explanations for the prolonged delay.

Alexander Reisenbichler, whose research focuses on social mobility among Goa's migrant Catholic community, has alleged that a lack of cooperation from his PhD guide and former Head of the Department delayed his doctoral programme. He claimed he received conflicting guidance regarding mandatory online documentation from 2021 onwards, preventing him from completing the required formalities. He also said he sought help from several authorities, including the Austrian Embassy, and recently highlighted his case on social media by tagging the University Grants Commission (UGC).

According to an Indian Express report, his PhD guide, Dr John Gaikwad, rejected the allegations and maintained that he had fully supported the scholar throughout the process. According to Gaikwad, the delay was primarily caused by administrative issues within the university. He said an application seeking an extension of Reisenbichler's PhD registration was submitted in December 2021, but no action was taken. During follow-up, he was allegedly informed that the scholar's file could not be traced.

Gaikwad further stated that when he approached the university again in February 2024, officials informed him that the scholar had already crossed the maximum permissible registration period and was therefore no longer eligible for an extension. He also said Reisenbichler had left India before completing the mandatory PhD coursework and missed an external examination scheduled in 2017. A special examination was later conducted in 2019, and the required course completion certificate was eventually issued in December 2023 after the scholar approached the Vice-Chancellor.

Former Head of the Anthropology Department, Dr Anjali Kurane, also denied the allegations and said the department had consistently supported the scholar. She added that a request seeking an extension of his registration was submitted in March 2024 and that the scholar should now complete the remaining academic requirements before submitting his thesis.

Reisenbichler, however, claimed that an associate who contacted the university's PhD section was informed that no such extension request had been received.

Current Head of the Anthropology Department, Assistant Professor Shantanu Ozarkar, said the university had already granted extensions due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the scholar's stay abroad. He added that there were irregularities in the scholar's academic communication with the department and that several formalities, including documentation through the PhD tracking portal, synopsis submission, publication requirements and thesis preparation, are yet to be completed in consultation with the guide.

Responding to the issue, SPPU Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof. Parag Kalkar said the scholar should submit a formal complaint through the university's online grievance mechanism. He said that if it is established that the delay was not the student's fault, the university could consider granting a special extension within the provisions of its regulations.