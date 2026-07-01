Pune Railway Division Revenue Crosses ₹6,556 Crore In 3 Years - All You Need To Know | File Image

The Pune Railway Division has recorded a total revenue of ₹6,556.55 crore over the last three financial years, reflecting steady financial growth driven largely by increased passenger earnings and improved ticket-checking enforcement.

According to official figures, the division generated ₹2,158.98 crore in the financial year 2023-24, followed by ₹2,158.99 crore in 2024-25. In the financial year 2025-26 (up to March 2026), the division registered its highest annual revenue of ₹2,238.58 crore, taking the cumulative earnings over the three years to ₹6,556.55 crore.

Passenger traffic continued to remain the primary source of revenue for the division. Passenger earnings stood at ₹1,466.82 crore in 2023-24 and remained at ₹1,466.82 crore in 2024-25. In 2025-26 (up to March 2026), passenger revenue increased significantly to ₹1,657.24 crore, indicating higher ridership and improved ticket sales.

Revenue from freight operations remained another important contributor. The division earned ₹540.47 crore from goods transportation in both 2023-24 and 2024-25, while freight revenue stood at ₹418.78 crore in 2025-26.

The Pune Division also witnessed growth in other revenue streams. Other coaching revenue increased from ₹29.08 crore in 2023-24 and 2024-25 to ₹137.34 crore in 2025-26. Meanwhile, sundry revenue, generated through miscellaneous railway services, rose from ₹22.61 crore in each of the first two financial years to ₹25.22 crore in 2025-26.

The division also intensified its ticket-checking drives during the period. Officials recorded 3,74,632 ticket-checking cases in 2023-24, followed by 3,46,381 cases in 2024-25. In 2025-26 (up to March 2026), the number of cases increased sharply to 4,53,550, reflecting stricter enforcement against ticketless travel and fare evasion.

Hemant Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said the improved revenue performance highlights the Pune Division's focus on enhancing passenger services, maintaining operational efficiency, strengthening freight business, and ensuring better compliance through rigorous ticket-checking campaigns.