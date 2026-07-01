Pune: Schoolgirl, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Have Narrow Escape As Tree Falls At Shilai World Chowk; CCTV Captures Incident

Representative image | FPJ Photo

Pune: A schoolgirl and an auto-rickshaw driver had a lucky escape after a tree suddenly collapsed at Shilai World Chowk in Pune. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the area.

According to the information available, the tree fell during light rainfall in the city. The CCTV footage shows the girl crossing the road when the tree suddenly came crashing down. She managed to move away within seconds and escaped without any injuries. The auto-rickshaw passing nearby was also saved from the impact.

The incident has raised fresh concerns about the safety of old and weak trees in the city, especially as the monsoon season has started. While this incident ended without any major damage, a similar situation could lead to a serious accident if a tree falls on pedestrians, vehicles or crowded areas.

Residents have raised concerns over the need for timely inspection and removal of dangerous trees to prevent such incidents during the rainy season. Authorities have been urged to take necessary precautions to ensure public safety as heavy rainfall continues in the city.