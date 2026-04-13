Pune Railway Division Recovers ₹30.15 Crore From Ticketless Travellers | File Photo

Taking action against ticketless travellers, the Pune Railway Division has penalised passengers and recovered ₹30.15 crore from 4.73 lakh cases.

According to official data, during the financial year 2025-26, intensified ticket-checking drives across suburban and long-distance trains in the Pune division led to the detection of thousands of passengers travelling without valid tickets or proper travel authority.

The figures are part of a broader crackdown by Central Railway aimed at curbing unauthorised travel and ensuring a smoother commuting experience.

Hemant Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager, said that multiple strategies, such as surprise checks, station inspections and special ticket-checking drives, were carried out regularly to identify offenders across the division. The Pune division’s contribution accounts for a notable share of the overall enforcement actions undertaken across the Central Railway network.

"We appeal to passengers to travel only with valid tickets; otherwise, they will face offences related to ticketless travel, which are punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023, which includes provisions for fines and imprisonment."

The data shows the department has maintained a strict zero-tolerance approach towards violations, emphasising passenger safety, fairness, and discipline in railway travel.