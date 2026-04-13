 Pune Railway Division Recovers ₹30.15 Crore From Ticketless Travellers
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Pune Railway Division Recovers ₹30.15 Crore From Ticketless Travellers

According to official data, during the financial year 2025-26, intensified ticket-checking drives across suburban and long-distance trains in the Pune division led to the detection of thousands of passengers travelling without valid tickets or proper travel authority

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, April 13, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
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Pune Railway Division Recovers ₹30.15 Crore From Ticketless Travellers | File Photo

Taking action against ticketless travellers, the Pune Railway Division has penalised passengers and recovered ₹30.15 crore from 4.73 lakh cases.

According to official data, during the financial year 2025-26, intensified ticket-checking drives across suburban and long-distance trains in the Pune division led to the detection of thousands of passengers travelling without valid tickets or proper travel authority.

The figures are part of a broader crackdown by Central Railway aimed at curbing unauthorised travel and ensuring a smoother commuting experience.

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Hemant Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager, said that multiple strategies, such as surprise checks, station inspections and special ticket-checking drives, were carried out regularly to identify offenders across the division. The Pune division’s contribution accounts for a notable share of the overall enforcement actions undertaken across the Central Railway network.

"We appeal to passengers to travel only with valid tickets; otherwise, they will face offences related to ticketless travel, which are punishable under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, 2023, which includes provisions for fines and imprisonment."

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The data shows the department has maintained a strict zero-tolerance approach towards violations, emphasising passenger safety, fairness, and discipline in railway travel.

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