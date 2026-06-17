Pune Railway Capacity To Double In Next 1,000 Days, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw; Flags Off Daily Pune–Sainagar Shirdi Express | Anand Chaini

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday announced an ambitious railway infrastructure expansion plan aimed at doubling Pune's rail capacity over the next three years. The comprehensive masterplan includes major upgrades at Pune, Hadapsar, Khadki, Ghorpadi, Shivajinagar, Fursungi and Alandi stations, enabling the operation of at least 20 additional trains in the region, along with the newly introduced Pune-Sainagar Shirdi Daily Express.

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According to Vaishnaw, significant work has already been completed. At Hadapsar, four new platforms have been developed, allowing five additional trains to originate or terminate there. Khadki station is undergoing modernisation, with platforms 3 and 4 upgraded and an additional platform under construction. At Ghorpadi, a full-fledged coach maintenance facility is being established, while Shivajinagar has received an additional platform and a new stabling line.

The biggest transformation is underway at Pune Railway Station, where the existing six platforms will be expanded to 12. To free up operational capacity at Pune Station, maintenance activities are being shifted to Ghorpadi, Fursungi and Alandi.

Alandi is set to emerge as a major railway hub with the development of a mega terminal comprising nine platforms, seven pit lines and 17 stabling lines. The facility will be capable of handling up to 35 trains daily. The project was shifted from Uruli after authorities found land acquisition costs there to be high, while railway-owned land was readily available at Alandi.

Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw said the entire project is expected to be completed within approximately 1,000 days. Some train services have already been shifted to Hadapsar to facilitate construction work while minimising disruption to rail traffic.

The minister also highlighted future high-speed rail ambitions, including the proposed Mumbai-Pune corridor, which is expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to just 48 minutes. He further revealed that nearly ₹2 lakh crore is being invested in railway infrastructure across Maharashtra, alongside dedicated freight corridor projects aimed at improving port connectivity and reducing logistics costs.

Addressing the inaugural event, Vaishnaw said that in response to a long-standing demand from passengers travelling between Pune and Ahilyanagar, the Railways has introduced the 11423/11424 Pune–Sainagar Shirdi Daily Express.

Train No. 11423 will depart from Pune daily at 6:55am and reach Sainagar Shirdi at noon. The return service, Train No. 11424, will leave Sainagar Shirdi at 6:10pm and arrive in Pune at 11:55pm.

The train will halt at Daund Cord Line, Shrigonda Road, Ahilyanagar, Rahuri, Belapur and Sainagar Shirdi. Railway officials said the service will benefit commuters, farmers, students of Rahuri Agricultural University and devotees travelling to Shani Shingnapur and Shirdi. The train will operate with 15 LHB coaches, ensuring improved passenger comfort and safety.

During the inaugural event, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was joined by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis joined the event virtually.