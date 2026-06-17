Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Lauds Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis For Land Reforms, Backs Manufacturing & AI Data Centre Growth In Pune | Video | X / @AshwiniVaishnaw

Pune: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday lauded Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for land reforms in the state while highlighting the transformation in India's economic approach from a control-driven system to a more reform-oriented framework.

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Pune facility inauguration

The remarks came during the inauguration ceremony of Jabil India Pvt Ltd's new manufacturing facility in Pune, which was attended by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

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Shift in economic model

Speaking at the event, Vaishnaw referred to India's earlier economic model and said structural changes were necessary to boost manufacturing and growth.



"... In the 1950s, there was a socialist, left-oriented mindset in government -- everything had to be controlled by local, state, or central authorities. This created huge barriers in India's economy, especially in manufacturing," Vaishnaw said.

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Highlighting recent policy changes, he added, "Now, a major land reform has been carried out, and Devendra Fadnavis has done a commendable job in bringing this reform."

AI manufacturing push

After the ceremony, speaking to ANI, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "AI data centres have become a huge growth engine worldwide. Manufacturing all the major electronic components of AI data centres in India is crucial.

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This is a crucial point in the Prime Minister's Make in India plan. Jabil will manufacture data centre components here in Pune. The plant is a very modern, advanced, high-tech facility with excellent capacity... The foreign policy adopted by the Prime Minister has established India as a trusted partner globally. That is why India is considered a preferred destination worldwide, especially in the electronics sector..."

Rail infrastructure expansion

He further added, "A campaign to double the capacity of the railway in Pune has been taken up. A lot of work has been completed so far... A mega terminal is being built at Alandi, and six new platforms will be constructed at Pune Junction... Additionally, a proposal for a new bullet train from Mumbai to Pune was also passed in this budget... The first section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor will be inaugurated next year."