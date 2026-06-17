Pune Municipal Corporation Sports Officer Shivraj Rakshe Granted Six-Month Special Leave For International Wrestling Preparations | X/shivrajrakshe

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has granted six months of special leave to its Sports Officer and renowned wrestler Shivraj Rakshe, enabling him to focus on preparations for upcoming international wrestling competitions.

Rakshe, a celebrated wrestler from Maharashtra, has been given leave to undergo intensive training and participate in national camps as he prepares to represent India on the international stage. The move has been welcomed by the sports community, which sees it as an important step in supporting athletes competing at the highest level.

A two-time Maharashtra Kesari winner, Rakshe was appointed as PMC’s Sports Officer in 2024 in recognition of his achievements in wrestling. Hailing from Rajgurunagar in Pune district, he has built a strong reputation in the sport through his performances in state and national-level competitions.

Over the years, Rakshe has overcome several challenges, including injuries, to continue competing at the highest level. His dedication and success have made him one of Maharashtra’s most recognised wrestlers.

During the six-month leave period, Rakshe is expected to focus entirely on training, fitness and competition preparations. Sports enthusiasts and wrestling fans have expressed hope that his hard work will translate into success for both Maharashtra and India in upcoming international events.

PMC officials said the decision reflects the civic body’s commitment to encouraging talented sportspersons and supporting athletes who bring recognition to the city and the country.