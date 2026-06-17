Pune: Burglars Break Into RPF Inspector's Bungalow In Daund, Decamp With Valuables Worth ₹15 Lakh | Sourced

Pune: A daring burglary has come to light in Daund jurisdiction, where thieves broke into the government bungalow of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Inspector Amit Kumar Jain and stole valuables worth Rs 15.03 lakh, including gold and silver ornaments and cash.

According to police, a complaint has been lodged at Daund Police Station by Lovely Amit Jain (40). Amit Kumar Jain is serving as an Inspector in the Railway Protection Force, and his official residence is located in a busy area near the railway station, adjacent to the Dog Squad unit, the railway junction, and the Railway Court premises.

As per the complaint, Lovely Jain had travelled to Madhya Pradesh on May 18 to appear for a B.Ed examination. When she returned to Daund on June 10, she noticed that the latch of the main door had been forcibly broken. Upon entering the bungalow, she found that unknown burglars had ransacked the house and stolen cash and valuable jewellery.

The incident has created a stir in the locality, particularly as the burglary took place in a prominent and well-frequented area. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the accused. Further inquiry into the matter is underway.